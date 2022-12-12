Moreira bids adieu to HK

HONG KONG Joao Moreira, the four-time Hong Kong champion jockey whom they call the Magic Man, bade farewell to the jurisdiction’s racing – after about nine years – at the Hong Kong International Races meeting at Sha Tin racecourse on Sunday.

But the 39-year-old Brazilian, who also captured the Singapore jockeys’ premiership four times, did not bow out with a bang.

From seven rides, he had two seconds and a third (from Japan’s Hong Kong Vase runner Glory Vase, who won the race in 2019 and 2021).

But he was proud and humbled by the reception he received, both at a packed pre-racing paddock presentation and throughout the day, as his many fans paid tribute.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s chief executive officer, Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, and executive director of racing, Andrew Harding, presented Moreira with a silver dish and a souvenir before the opening race.

It was in recognition of his incredible achievement in Hong Kong.

He rode more than 1,200 winners, with a long list of major successes.

He set a slew of records, including the most wins in a season (170) and the most at a single Hong Kong meeting (eight).

“I would just like to say thank you to the Jockey Club and all the people who have supported me as it has been an honour to ride here for so long,” said Moreira, who took several months off to recover from a hip issue. - HKJC