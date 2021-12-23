Moreira closes in with four-timer

A delighted jockey Joao Moreira after winning on Here Comes Ted, who gave trainer David Ferraris his farewell winner in Hong Kong. Ferraris is returning to South Africa with 461 wins in the former British colony.

HONG KONG - The Joao Moreira juggernaut continues at top speed, with the Brazilian capping a momentous three-meeting burst with a four-timer at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

The reigning champion jockey is on the cusp of overtaking the injured Zac Purton at the top of the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship.

With a quartet, a treble and a double in the past three meetings, Moreira has slashed a 10-win deficit on fellow four-time champion Purton to just one. The score: 49-48.

Purton is not expected to resume riding until early next month after suffering rib fractures in a four-horse fall at Sha Tin in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint earlier this month.

Moreira won on Benno Yung’s Happy Jai Jai, Tony Millard-trained Above, Dr Winning for John Size and, in a farewell victory for David Ferraris, on Here Comes Ted.

He was elated to be aboard Ferraris’ final Hong Kong victory after the South African decided to relinquish his trainer’s licence.

“I’m very proud of riding his last winner in Hong Kong. I know that means a lot to David, who has been a great add to the sport,” he said.

“It’s a shame that we see him going. But, wherever he goes, we gonna remember him for what he’s done good here, which is plenty.”

Ferraris departs with 461 wins since joining Hong Kong’s ranks in the 2003/04 season.

Moreira, who rode Here Comes Ted at 115lb (52.2kg), said his dedication to fitness was paying off.

“I’m grateful, I’m trying my best and pushing hard. I rode very light today and it’s paying off because we’re winning. Hopefully, I can keep the ball rolling,” he said.

Frankie Lor and Size shared training honours with Tony Millard with a double each. The pair continues to press for championship, with Lor leading 29-27.

Lor figured with We The South, after the son of Your Song posted his seventh victory over the 1,000m course.

Ridden by top apprentice jockey Jerry Chau, We The South refused to submit despite Kurpany’s lunging finish to win by a neck.

“I don’t know what it is, but he loves 1,000 metres at Happy Valley,” said Lor. “He runs well on the dirt at Sha Tin and also over 1,000 metres on the turf at Sha Tin, but Happy Valley over 1,000 metres is best for him.”

Lor stemmed Size’s charge when Lucky Archangel triumphed under Harry Bentley.

“The horse did a good job, but the barrier (Gate 1) made all the difference,” said Lor. “We will probably come back here for another Class 4.”

Jockey Vagner Borges continued a flourishing partnership with Size when Wild West Wing confirmed his affinity with the city circuit with an emphatic victory. It was the gelding’s fourth success over the Happy Valley 1,000m.

It was his seventh winner for the season for the 11-time champion trainer and his 10th for the season.

Millard praised Luke Ferraris after the South African delivered Meridian Genius with decisive timing to win, driving the grey into open territory for his second victory over the course and distance.

The dual Hong Kong Derby-winning handler soon sealed a race-to-race double with Above, who profited from a rails-hugging run to prevail under Moreira.

The double has taken him to 11 wins for the campaign. - HKJC