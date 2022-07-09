Moreira to fight to the end

HONG KONG - Trailing Zac Purton by just two winners in the Hong Kong jockeys’ championship with only three meetings left in the 2021/22 season, Joao Moreira believes his arch-rival holds the upper hand, as he bids to erase the deficit with a string of key rides at Sha Tin.

Champion in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21, the Brazilian has nine rides – one fewer than Purton.

But he has high hopes for Keefy in the Class 2 Chow Silver Plate Handicap (1,400m) and President’s Choice in the Class 4 Arculli Trophy Handicap (1,600m).

With just 29 races remaining from three meetings, Purton leads 131-129.

While Moreira believes the Australian is well placed to secure a fifth title, the “Magic Man” refuses to yield.

“I wouldn’t go home, I wouldn’t finish the season without putting on a fight. Of course, I’m trying my best and I’m doing everything I can. However, I still got the feeling that Zac has got the best rides,” he said.

“He’s got more support than I’ve got in the crucial time of the season, but that doesn’t mean that I’m giving up. That doesn’t mean that I don’t think I have a chance... no doubts we’re going to do our best until the end.”

Predicting the three-year-old Keefy could ultimately graduate to Group race company, Moreira believes the All Too Hard gelding can further cement Frankie Lor’s grip on the trainers’ championship.

Lor leads John Size 90-84. - HKJC