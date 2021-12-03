Moreira rides second double in four days
Jockey Joao Moreira's stunning recent form has continued, after the Brazilian notched a second treble in four days at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.
He has further reduced Zac Purton's lead in the Hong Kong jockeys' championship.
Trailing by nine winners heading into the 24th meeting of the season, Moreira's treble aboard Super Hong Kong, A Smile Like Yours and Tianchi Monster enabled the reigning champion to claw the deficit back to eight. Purton pocketed a double with Awe and Poised To Strike.
The score now: 44-36.
"Any jockey would like to be riding three winners a day," said Moreira, with a smile. "But it's just too difficult, especially in Hong Kong where the races are so tight. There isn't much between the horses racing out there.
"I want to make sure that I keep on doing well. If I want to be competitive, I have to do my job properly and that's what I've been trying to do - ride as well as I can and get on the best horses." - HKJC
