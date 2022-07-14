Moreira squares off for final showdown

Bang-in-form jockey Joao Moreira giving the thumbs-up sign after his second Happy Valley winner on Wednesday night. He has tied with arch-rival Zac Purton (both are four-time champions) with only one meeting left for the Hong Kong racing season.

HONG KONG • The battle for the jockeys’ championship is set for a dramatic conclusion at the season finale tomorrow at Sha Tin, with the smallest possible margin separating arch-rivals and four-time champions Zac Purton and Joao Moreira.

After 87 meetings and 825 races, Purton and Moreira have both ridden 132 winners.

But Moreira’s tally contains two dead-heats to Purton’s one dead-heat, leaving the Australian with the narrowest buffer ahead of tomorrow’s 11-race card.

Purton, champion in 2013/14, 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20, and Moreira, who ruled in 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21, have traded the championship lead six times this season.

After Moreira’s double at Happy Valley on Wednesday night, the Brazilian will attempt to take the upper hand for the fifth title.

The defending champion made crucial inroads at Happy Valley with two wins, two seconds and a pair of thirds, while Purton endured a frustrating evening with three seconds and a third from nine mounts.

“It’s been a good night, good results, nice wins and getting all of us excited for Saturday,” Moreira beamed post-meeting.

The Brazilian fired the opening salvo when his rail-hugging ride on Amazing Boy from Gate 1 in the Class 5 Ventris Handicap over 2,200m for Michael Chang.

Purton was second aboard Victorious Seeker.

The “Magic Man” upped the ante when the Caspar Fownes-trained Sugar Sugar swept clear to land the second section of the Class 4 Sung Tak Handicap over 1,200m.

Purton battled for clear running and finished fourth on Triple Triple.

With the trainers’ championship still heavily tilted 90-84 in Frankie Lor’s favour over 11-time champion John Size, Lor is poised to lift the title for the first time in only his fifth season.

Matthew Chadwick is favoured to land the Tony Cruz Award for the most successful home-grown jockey.

With 55 wins, he cemented his lead over Vincent Ho (50) with a winner for Cruz himself, the four-time champion jockey and dual champion trainer after whom the award is named.

“Matthew Chadwick was my apprentice and I believe he will win this award,” said Cruz, after Super Oasis scrambled to victory in the Class 3 Oi Kwan Handicap over 1,800m.

“It would be great to see Matthew win the award. He, along with Vincent Ho and Derek Leung, are doing a great job.”

Ho retains a mathematical chance of retaining the title after bring up his half-century of winners for the season when the Ricky Yiu-trained Fabulous Eight denied Purton’s Vamos in the Class 4 Broadwood Handicap over 1,000m.

Reflecting on his chances of claiming the Tony Cruz Award for a fourth consecutive season, Ho said: “It will be very difficult, but let’s see.” - HKJC