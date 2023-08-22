Morphine cases: Clements appeals against stewards’ decision and $50,000 fine

Michael Clements was found guilty of the five charges as the trainer and person responsible for presenting the horses to race.

Trainer Michael Clements, who was fined a total of $50,000 over the positive swab on five of his horses, has exercised his right of appeal against the stewards’ decision and the penalty imposed on all charges. The appeal will be heard at a date to be fixed.

The urine samples taken from the Clements-trained Pacific Star, Fighter, Pacific Hero, Pacific Angel and Real Success were analysed and found to contain morphine, a prohibited substance under racing rules.

He was handed a $10,000 fine on each charge.

Pacific Star finished second in Race 3 on March 18.

Fighter and Pacific Hero won Races 8 and 12 respectively on March 25, while Pacific Angel ran second in Race 4 and Real Success was eighth in Race 8 on the same day. All five horses were disqualified from their races.

At the conclusion of the inquiry last Wednesday, Clements was found guilty of the charges as the trainer and person responsible for presenting the horses to race.

Following the positive swabs, Clements withdrew all his 11 runners for the April 8 meeting, suspecting contaminated feed as the cause.

“Unfortunately, it’s highly likely that our runners entered today have ingested the contaminated feed,” he said then.

“As such, I’ve decided to withdraw all of our runners from today’s meeting, with permission from the racing stewards.

“This is disappointing for my stable and owners. But our runners for next week onwards will be urine-tested on Mondays, with their results being available prior to them racing.”

His runners for the subsequent meeting on April 16 all tested negative and were cleared to race.