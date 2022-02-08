Mortal Engine can prove versatile

Tivic Stable’s Mortal Engine after winning with jockey Manoel Nunes astride at last Wednesday’s Chinese New Year meeting.

Tivic Stable’s exciting find Mortal Engine may have won three of his four starts from the forward position – the last two all the way – but he could develop into a versatile galloper.

At least, his trainer, Michael Clements, and the winning jockey of his last two starts, Manoel Nunes, believe so.

“I think he’s pretty versatile. He can either sit or lead. Nunes always tells me after his trackwork he is a sensible horse who can also sit off the pace,” said Clements.

“So, I believe he has more scope as he’s a horse you can put where you want him to be. At his last start, only the barrier was against him. But, after Nunes hunted him up, he went to the front and duly obliged.

“Two runs back, he raced on turf, and we switched the racing surface to Polytrack at his last two starts, and he was ridden in similar style by Nunes.

“He was a bit green in the last couple of 100m. But Nunes asked him again to find a bit more and he kept finding.

“He’s a horse who is progressing well and he responded well under pressure.”

Mortal Engine has taken his prize money to just shy of the $100,000 mark for Thomas Loke’s Tivic Stable, which also races smart sorts like the late Bold Thruster, Heartening Flyer and Prosperous Return.

Clements could not wait to test what was under the bonnet of Mortal Engine.

The Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean, however, would still prefer not to reach the top too quickly.

He is keeping his fingers crossed the handicapper would not be too generous ratings-wise in this festive season.

“It all depends how many points the handicapper gives him after his latest win. Hopefully, he’s not too harsh in the new year,” quipped Clements.

“I hope he can have another go in Class 4. In Class 3, the pace is a lot stronger and he may not have his own way.

“But, in saying this, I think he’s pretty versatile.”

Mortal Engine made a winning debut in Restricted Maiden over 1,200m on turf under Louis-Philippe Beuzelin in January last year. Unfortunately, he became “unsound” after the race and needed to have a rest.

Clements said his charge also “needed one round of surgery to clean up a knee”.

The Australian-bred gelding did not start again until last Nov 20, when he disappointed as the $10 favourite in Class 4 over the same track and distance.

Clements felt that Mortal Engine needed another trial going into that race, after having had such a long time off.

But he improved out of sight with that run under his belt. He led all the way over the Polytrack 1,100m with Nunes aboard on Jan 8 and followed it up at last Wednesday’s Chinese New Year meeting.

If there were any anxious moments for the Unencumbered four-year-old, it probably came in the last 300m of the $50,000 Class 4 race over the Poly 1,100m.

He was seen “floating” a little when Nunes summoned up the supreme effort from him, but raw ability took care of those few kinks.

Unconquered (Oscar Chavez) loomed with a brisk turn of foot, even seeming to have the greater ascendancy on the grandstand side.

But he eventually had to play second fiddle, a length away, when a superior Mortal Engine kicked into overdrive for that last push to win in 1min 04.98sec.

The well-backed Romantic (apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki) crept up on the pair at the top of the straight but could finish only third, 23/4 lengths away.