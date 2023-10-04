Mr Black Back out of Group 1 QEII Cup

Manoel Nunes, who was aboard at all of General Command's five wins, will reunite with the Shalaa five-year-old on Saturday.

With great power comes great responsibility is not a saying only Spiderman can relate to, but also trainer Richard Lim.

The former jockey is more familiar with silk than spandex but, back in July, his stable size suddenly doubled to almost full house (58).

On top of quantity, quality also took a major upgrade when disqualified trainer and former boss Jason Lim (who topped the log then) transferred the bulk of his horses to him.

The likes of Super Salute, Sky Eye, General Command have raised Lim’s elite quotient from non-existent (his yard was filled with mostly bread-and-butter horses in the lower classes) to the point he could field his first runners in Group races.

He may not have broken his duck in “black type” races yet, but the win meter has definitely picked up.

From nine winners back in August, he has almost doubled the score to 17 in only two months, with six of the eight winners formerly from Jason’s yard.

But late on Wednesday night, Lim found out that while the luxury of choice afforded from greater firepower can lead to happy headaches, they can also produce unhappy outcomes.

Lim had three entries for Saturday’s $85,000 Class 2 race (1,200m) – Super Salute, General Command and Mr Black Back.

From the outset, General Command was the only confirmed starter. The other two were thrown in to make sure the field size was healthy.

Lim had already pencilled in alternative targets on Oct 14 – Super Salute for the Class 2 race (1,400m) and Mr Black Back in the race that he famously won as a jockey in 2006, the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m).

So, the pair eventually came out of Saturday’s race, only for Lim to find out from Mr Black Back’s owner late on Wednesday night that the QEII Cup was a no-go.

“I was looking forward to having my first link with the QEII Cup again after all these years,” said Lim.

“We thought there would not be enough runners in the Class 2 race on Saturday. So I threw in Mr Black Back as well, but his race was always the QEII Cup.

“But I just spoke to Mr Black Back’s owner and he doesn’t want to run him in the QEII Cup any more.

“Let’s face it, he couldn’t beat Lim’s Kosciuszko and I think he’s a better miler, but it would have still been worth a shot.”

Unfortunately, Lim will again be watching the royal race from afar, with the same touch of nostalgia he has felt in the last 15 years.

Winning on a horse aptly named King And King was just trivia next to the immeasurable honour of receiving the trophy from the late monarch herself.

A failed attempt at back-to-back wins with the same horse in 2007 turned out to be his last involvement with the race – then a Group 2 – named after the queen, who died in 2022.

With another 12 months of Singapore racing left, Lim has one last shot at being part of his special race. But for now, he still has General Command to focus on.

The Shalaa five-year-old misfired at his last two runs, including the Lion City Cup, but Lim said the five-time Polytrack winner (all with Manoel Nunes up and who will be back aboard on Saturday) did not handle the turf.

“Ignore his last two runs. He’s better on the Polytrack,” he said.

“He pulled up okay. He’s been working well and had his last gallop, more like pace work, yesterday.

“There are some good horses in the race, like Illustrious, who trialled really well last week, and Silent Is Gold.

“My horse has drawn okay in six. I think he should run better this time.”

As for Super Salute, it would seem the road ahead is also not quite cast in stone.

Some thought Saturday’s race was a refresher towards the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) on Oct 28, given Super Salute has not raced on Polytrack since the first two of his seven wins, but Lim had a different school of thought.

“Super Salute will run in next week’s Class 2 race (1,400m) instead,” he said.

“There’s not much difference between the $110,000 prize money of the Merlion Trophy and the $85,000 of the Class 2 race.

“But he’s still entered in the Merlion Trophy. We’ll decide later.”

