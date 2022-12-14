Mr Gonzales may prove too speedy for this lot

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) COTTON RON was hammered in the handicap for this maiden but he has a top rider aboard and can make the required improvement.

(5) OSHAKATI has been improving steadily. His last two runs were over course and distance.

(9) LORD EDWARD has shown some recent improvement. He is lightly raced and can feature again. (6) RIO SUPREMO takes on males. She is a long-time maiden but has been close-up recently. She has decent claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) BECKONING BEAUTY is back over her best course and distance. Useful 2.5kg claim enhances her chances.

(8) HEREINAFTER showed up well first run back after a stint in Port Elizabeth. Should be in the firing line.

(2) LEBANESE POUND is lightly raced. He shed his maiden last run, his first outing for a new stable and he had consistent Highveld form before that.

(1) CALVINO is way out at these weights but has a light load and the stable is in form.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) SALIENT POINT has been trying further at her last two but could prove better over this trip in a weak field.

(8) ROYAL OASIS is a long-time maiden but put up two promising runs when switched to Poly, a surface that her trainer is not keen on.

(2) SACRED LILY is lightly raced and was not far back at her last two.

(5) SEA CRUISE lost narrowly in a maiden handicap over course and distance last time. The stable appears to be finding form.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) MR GONZALES was not far back in good company in the Highveld last run. Back over his best course and distance, he rates highly here.

(8) PRICELESS RULER scored his last two wins over course and distance. With a 1.5kg allowance, he can go in again.

(7) IDEAL ACT goes best over this distance. He looks the pick of the stable runners.

(10) PASSAGE OF POWER has the widest draw but won his last two over shorter on turf. Has a handy weight and the extra suits.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(2) WITH PLEASURE drops in class and rises in the weights but he has a nice draw and is in form.

(12) STRAIGHT UP is never far back. He has a tricky draw to contend with but should be right there.

(3) KHANYISA INDLELA enjoys the Poly but takes a steep rise in class. But he does get a 1.5kg relief from the saddle.

(9) CAPTAIN WHO has shown improvement in blinkers and enjoyed the step-up in trip last run. Reverts to Poly, which he could prefer.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(5) FASHIONIGMA is never far back and goes well over course and distance. Big run in store. (2) IRON CHEF loves this surface and is never far off.

(10) BOOGIE SHOES goes over this trip for the first time. The extra distance should suit. Big chance.

(9) MISS LIALAH has consistent form on this surface and gets a stronger rider aboard this time around.

Race 7 (1,700m)

(3) BAY BREEZE is back over her favourite surface. She should have a bright chance in a difficult race.

(8) MYSTIC ANGEL is lightly raced and shows some promise. She makes her Poly debut and the extra should not be a problem.

(10) ROY’S ROCKER has drawn wide but goes very well on the Poly and loves this trip.

(6) WINTER MELODY took on a stronger lot last run. Has claims.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(3) NEW ORLEANS is long overdue for another win and has come well in blinkers. Horse to beat.

(4) CASA ROSADA seems better this trip. She enjoys the Poly and has a useful 2.5kg claimer up.

(11) WINTER JOURNEY is another overdue for another win and has been holding form well in blinkers. Wide draw does not help, though.

(2) GRUE OF ICE was a beaten favourite last run. Switch to Poly could bring out the best in her.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(10) HIGH VELOCITY was closing fast when narrowly beaten last time. He should be right there.

(2) FUNKY MUSIC has his first outing for his new stable. He has been racing over further but looks more than capable in this field.

(1) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT has been trying further. Back in trip with blinkers off. Can surprise.

(4) PATH TO FORTUNE has been in good form over course and distance. He can notch his second win.