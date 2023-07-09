Mr Malek keeps good run going

Jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim taking Mr Malek back to the winner's enclosure after he guided him to a narrow victory in the Korea Racing Authority Trophy (1,200m) on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Cancer survivor Mr Malek’s second lease of life gathered more steam, following another pulsating win to go back-to-back on Saturday.

During the healthier prime years, the son of Swiss Ace stamped himself as a top-draw all rounder (both sprints and middle distances) with a Group 2 Stewards’ Cup win in 2021 and several Group placings.

Unfortunately, the rot set in the next season. Save for one brilliant third in the 2022 Kranji Mile, the slump in form baffled Burridge until he got to the bottom of it.

After detecting and removing the tumour in his neck, the question was whether he would return to racing, let alone win races.

The answers could not have been more resounding – a cracking third in the Group 1 Kranji Mile (1,600m) first-up from the six-month break, followed by two consecutive wins over the unsuitable trip of 1,200m.

He first landed the spoils in the Group 3 Kranji Sprint (1,200m), but Saturday’s last-stride win in the $100,000 Class 1 Korea Racing Authority Trophy (1,200m) was arguably even more spectacular.

The bigger 13-horse field included an eclectic but mouth-watering mix of proven sprinters like Sky Eye and Rocket Star and the next line of sprint stars like General Command and City Gold Forward.

Trainer Steven Burridge looked on proudly as the once-mighty Oscar Racing Stable’s only horse left returned to scales to his fourth win under his care and 10th overall (Lee Freedman was his first trainer).

“It was a worry we couldn’t pinpoint at first. But once we got rid of his cancer, he’s come back better than ever,” said the Australian.

“His run in the Kranji Mile was fantastic after a freshen-up. His win in the 1,200m race (Kranji Sprint) was simply phenomenal.

“It was a bit short again, but it was a big field. He’s got such a big heart, hopefully he can go on.”

Both the trip and gate No. 12 were queries, but Mr Malek’s charmed run seems to rise above any speed bump that is tossed his way.

“As he drew wide, we had to go back. He’s lost his pace, we ride him quiet now,” said Burridge.

“You never know if they’ll go quick, but he hit the line good.”

Pacesetters Illustrious (Zyrul Nor Azman) and Fame Star (Jerlyn Seow) did ensure a hot pace, while Mr Malek (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) stood them around seven lengths, ahead of three backmarkers.

Upon cornering, Sky Eye (Wong Chin Chuen) was paddling, but not stablemate and $18 favourite General Command (Manoel Nunes).

But, on the outside, it was Mr Malek who finished a shade better than The August (Daniel Moor) to score with a neck to spare.

General Command ran third another 1½ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 9.26sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

Mr Malek’s odds of $42 suggest that many were sceptical despite the Kranji Sprint win, but his regular partner oozed confidence.

A’Isisuhairi, who has now ridden Mr Malek to six of his 10 wins, including both feature races, was hardly ruffled by the horror gate.

“Everybody thought the 1,200m would be too sharp for him, but he proved that again today he’s the better horse,” he said.

“When we saw that barrier, it was nothing to worry about. I just wanted to give him a good race, and let him run home.”

After putting the country’s elite sprinters to the sword, both Harry, as he is better known, and Burridge cannot wait to see Mr Malek step up to more suitable distances.

“I may look at the (Group 3) Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m on Aug 6) as there are no other races for him,” said Burridge.

“I’ll just poke along with him until the big races come up later like the Raffles Cup and the QEII Cup.”

The Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Sept 23 and Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 14 are the first two legs of the Singapore Triple Crown series.

In his haste to head to the winner’s circle, Burridge overlooked the last leg, the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in which Mr Malek finished third in 2021 and unplaced in 2022. But A’Isisuhairi certainly did not forget.

“I love this horse. I think I’ll ride him in the Gold Cup,” he said.

