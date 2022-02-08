Mr Malek ready for comeback

Mr Malek winning the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m with A’Isisuhairi Kasim astride last July 3. He was rested after finishing third in the Singapore Gold Cup last Nov 14.

Mr Malek, winner of last year’s Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m, will make his first appearance this season soon.

The five-year-old New Zealandbred has not raced since his third to Lim’s Lightning and Hard Too Think in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m last Nov 14, but trainer Steven Burridge reckons his charge is almost ready to resume racing.

This follows Mr Malek’s smart third in his trial last Thursday. Burridge has earmarked a Class 2 race over 1,200m for the Oscar Racing Stable-owned eight-time winner from 18 starts.

Ridden by apprentice jockey Simon Kok, Mr Malek settled in the back half in his trial, before making some ground three wide midway.

Prosperous Return, Sacred Judgement and Sure Will Do disputed the lead. King’s Command was next, about two lengths behind. Mr Malek was next, covered by Paletas.

Prosperous Return broke slightly clear round the bend, from Sure Will Do. A bunch of horses closed in turning for home, among them Mr Malek.

Prosperous Return kept up a bright gallop to beat Sure Will Do by half a length in 1min 00.84sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Mr Malek finished third – under a tight hold – just a neck away. It was evident Kok had plenty of horse under him.

“I was really happy with the trial. He wasn’t out there to break any record, it was an easy trial,” said Burridge, who returned from Australia after a Covid-affected stay just the previous Sunday.

“He pulled up good and he’ll start off in a Class 2 1,200m in two weeks’ time. We’re lucky he has 97 points and can still run in Class 2.

“I haven’t decided on the jockey yet – whether it’s a senior jockey or an apprentice to get some weight off.

“I’ll put the blinkers on as they really helped him in the Gold Cup. He tends to switch off. I put pacifiers on in the trial as I was worried there might be some heavy kickback.”

Although Burridge was pleased with the gallop, he knows better not to get too carried away with a horse who has had his hits and misses.

After Mr Malek’s feature-race breakthrough in the Stewards’ Cup last July, many expected he would continue on an upward curve.

But the horse showed below-par form. It was revived only in his last start when he was a fighting third to Lim’s Lightning with blinkers on for the first time in the Singapore Gold Cup.

Between the Stewards’ Cup and Gold Cup, three of his four starts were in Group 1.

He was fourth in the Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 25, seventh in the Raffles Cup over 1,600m on Sept 18 and last in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m on Oct 16.

He was duly rested after the Gold Cup.

Burridge said the former Singapore champion owner Oscar Racing Stable’s only horse currently has not put a foot wrong since a saddle has been put back on him.

But whether his Singapore Gold Cup third was a one-off spark or a turning point remains to be seen.

After testing positive to Covid-19 at his recent Australian holidays, Burridge had to extend his stay in isolation to fly back home.

The veteran trainer was on hand at his first Kranji meeting at last Wednesday’s Chinese New Year meeting. But, unfortunately, his best from seven runners was a fourth with Split Second.

Burridge opened his 2022 season’s account with Seson on Jan 22. But none of his 29 other horses have been able to add to that score since.

“I expected a slow start to the season. I have a lot of horses who are not in their right class,” said the 2010 Singapore champion trainer.

“I have an average string, but we can only keep trying every week.”