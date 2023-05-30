Mr Pigalle strikes fear with solid form 

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) VICTOR RAIL has placed in four of his five starts and is clearly improving with racing. He rates the one to beat.

(2) SHOT OF COURAGE is taking time to get it right but has a strong place chance.

(5) KING’S SPEAR can be forgiven for his last run and rates a chance.

The same can be said for (4) ONE IRISH ROVER.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(8) NATIONAL DREAM is showing signs of recording another win. He goes in with a light weight.

Plenty of cheek can be expected from stablemate (9) VENGEANCE FOREVER, who is seldom far off the action.

(4) SAFE SPACE takes on winners and could run a place.

(3) QUEEN BRITANNA can be included in the quartet permutations.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) NELSON BAY has run three times and caught the eye in all three. He has strong each-way claims. If he does not win, he should do so very soon.

(5) PURPLENINJATURTLE showed huge improvement after his debut sixth to finish third second-up. He can be third-time lucky.

(7) MYSTERY CACHE ran a cracker on debut but never followed that up. He can build on that and bounce back.

(8) DOIN’ TIME can do better and is the place value.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(10) CHELSEA BLUE caught the eye in her post-maiden run, finishing a creditable fourth. The filly could be tough to beat despite the high draw.

(7) HATTA is in tremendous winning form and will be a huge runner again.

(2) SILVER CLOCK can build on her most recent run and is a must for the quartet.

(4) ARCTIC PRINCESS can never be ignored. Her last run was very promising.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) TWOSIDESTOASTORY has consistent form and is one of the leading lights. Rachel Venniker retains the ride and her 1.5kg claim will come in handy.

(10) DARK TIDE is taking time to get it right again but is never too far off the action. Despite his high draw, he should run really well.

(6) QUIZ MASTER and (2) WORD FOR WORD are natural inclusions in the trifectas and quartets.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(10) WILLIAM RUFUS has an awkward draw to overcome but has solid form. He seems progressive and is the warm first choice.

(4) VOLDEMORT ran a much better race last time when finishing a 3/4-length second. Respect.

(7) PARMENION is ultra consistent, finishing on board in his last six starts, including a win. Another for the shortlist.

Ignore (1) BONNE BOUCHE’s last run. She is capable of a big effort and is a must for most bets.

Race 7 (1,900m)

(6) JUST VIRGINIA ran a great second last time and can go one better.

(7) INGAKARA is seldom far off the action and is the value selection for a place.

(8) BAY BREEZE is taking time to score again but is doing more than enough to keep his hopes alive. Respect and include.

(11) FASHIONIGMA can be forgiven for his last run. Has claims.

Race 8 (1,700m)

(1) MR PIGALLE comes from an in-form yard. From gate 1 with solid form, he will be the one they have to fear the most.

(4) CAPTAIN ROCKET is also running very well. Another big runner with a light weight from a good draw.

(13) TOM’S ACT and (11) STRAIGHT UP are “musts” for the trifectas and quartets.