Much-improved Katak out for revenge

It took classy South African import Katak just two runs to show his true colours at Kranji.

After two unplaced efforts, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained five-year-old nearly caused an upset in last month's Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m. He beat all but Hard Too Think.

Le Grange is convinced the Vasco Stable-owned five-time unbeaten, including three wins in Group 3, entire has peaked when it mattered - for Sunday's $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

"After his run in the QEII Cup, I feel he's had the best month since he's been here," said the South African.

"There's a glint in his eyes, his coat looks great and his blood picture is great. He has really come on from that last start in the QEII Cup where he finally showed his best."

Le Grange reckoned it has taken a while for his charge to acclimatise. His fitness level has kept going up and he is going into Sunday's race well in with just 51.5kg.

"He's had a great preparation towards the Gold Cup, the race he was brought for. He trialled very well last week (won a barrier trial under race-jockey Matthew Kellady).

"Katak comes into the race very well at the handicap. He jumps from barrier eight after the scratchings. It's a middle gate that gives us all the options, Matty will work it out. I'm sure he'll give him another great ride this Sunday."

Should Katak win, it will be a first Group 1 success for the underrated but hard-working Kellady.

But it is not so for Le Grange, who has already annexed a Group 1 win in the 2017 Queen Elizabeth II Cup with Quechua.