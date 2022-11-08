National Star has strong chance to win gold

Race 1 (1,000m)

(13) WAR EMPRESS found some support on debut but was beaten narrowly. She should be hard to peg back this time. Watch the four first-timers, especially (10) POMPOM QUEEN, who will be ridden by Sam Mosia.

(1) QUEEN’S NAVY, (4) WILKIES, (6) HEART AND MIND, (8) COUNT YOUR CHANCES and (5) WOW could improve to earn some money.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) MANDALAY is getting close. Beaten narrowly in her last start, the filly could go one better.

(9) INVENTRIX is coming off a rest but could just need it. However, she should not be far off.

(10) SOUTHERN STYLE is back over the minimum distance and should be involved in the finish.

(2) LAST SURVIVOR and (4) FIDDLERONTHECLIFFS could get into the quartet.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) CORVETTE CAPTAIN is running well and could go in again. (3) INTEGRATE got far behind after a slow start but should do better round this turn.

(8) AFTER HOURS won his last start and could make the frame.

(2) IN CAHOOTS, who has not been far back recently, and (4) LULU’S BOY could run a place.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(4) PRIME EXAMPLE looks due for a win. He finished second in two of his last three starts.

(5) HARCOURT and (7) BALLYCOTTON, who are also sired by Canford Cliffs, could be looking for this distance.

(1) HAROLD THE DUKE should have a bright chance of getting into the tierce.

Race 5 (1,700m)

(3) PONDEROSA PINE holds (2) SILK GARDEN on their recent meeting and has more scope for improvement.

(1) BATIK finished ahead of (8) BROADLANDS and (7) AUNT PITTYPAT but they could turn it around having gained experience on debut.

Race 6 (1,700m)

(3) FUTURE PEARL needed his first run as a gelding and should have come on. (1) SPRING WILL COME could be troubled by a breathing problem but should not be far off.

(5) BLACK LIGHTNING should enjoy the extra distance and could hold (2) BROADWAY again. It could get close between them.

(4) BREAK POINT found problems in his last two runs but could get back on track.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(3) WARBONNET CREEK had his blinkers removed and, despite a slow start, showed marked improvement to run his best race last time. This is his chance to score.

(1) ROBERT BURNS found problems last time. He was given a short rest and is racing in new surroundings. Deserves some respect.

(6) WHAT SAY YOU has drawn the widest but could get into the reckoning.

(5) THERMOPYLAE disappointed last time but cannot be ruled out altogether.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(4) NATIONAL STAR is coming off a rest but looks the one to beat in this not-so-strong maiden field. The filly has the best form of the raced runners.

(9) ALICE MAY found no support on debut and ran accordingly. She will be a better proposition over this trip.

(5) I AM WHO I AM is returning after a rest and, being fresh, could challenge.

(6) ROWINS DREAM has drawn the widest but could get into the money. Watch the four first-timers.