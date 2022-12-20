Natural Storm raging ahead

Race 1 (1,200m)



1 Strive For Glory likes to lead. He is back in Class 5, which is a big plus, especially with the red-hot Zac Purton aboard.

2 Sunshine Legendary caught the eye closing off strongly last start. He has mixed his form but it looks like he is taking the right steps forward.

8 Day Day Rich has class and speed. Do not discount.

9 One Step Ahead is running first-up this term after saluting by a nose at his final race of last season. Remaining in Class 5, he has a chance.



Race 2 (2,200m)



9 Natural Storm does his best racing over this course and distance. He missed narrowly two runs back. He just needs to replicate that effort to be a leading contender with a light weight.

4 Hit The Shot has the class. He won well two starts ago and will benefit getting back to his winning course and distance.

3 Five G Patch is expected to improve sharply third-up this term. Big watch on him, especially with Hugh Bowman hopping up.

8 Lucky Diamond can find the front and run this group along. Keep safe.



Race 3 (1,200m)



7 Smiling City is a much-improved horse at Happy Valley. His last run was poor but he was set a huge task from the rear at Sha Tin. The inside gate should allow him to roll forward and Bowman’s booking is a good push.

6 Mr Fun caught the eye with a slashing third on debut. Purton hops up and he looks to have his fair share of ability.

2 Brave Star can turn his form around. He is better than his last-start seventh suggests.

1 Sight Hero loves the course and distance.



Race 4 (1,200m)



10 Heavenly Thought is better than his record suggests. He has tumbled down to Class 5 and his first-up run this term was sound. His work at Conghua was very good and his best form is good enough to score.

3 Flying On The Turf is taking the right steps forward. He is third-up and his race fitness should be nearing peak.



2 Take What You Need is favoured from Gate 1. In sound form, he should be able to capitalise from the good barrier.

8 Handsome Guys has claims from his huge last-start effort.



Race 5 (1,000m)



9 Faribault is in the right vein of form. He deserves another win. The strong booking of Purton enhances his claims as he jumps favourably from Gate 3. He can win.

4 Juneau Flash is making the right progress each start. He put in a solid effort last outing and any improvement will hold him in good stead.

2 Circuit Seven can find the front. He is a two-time winner in this grade.

11 One For All is on the improve. He has claims.



Race 6 (1,650m)



12 Glorious Lover is still chasing his first win in Hong Kong. He had excuses first-up before an inconclusive last-start effort. He can turn it around with the light weight.

7 Turin Warrior is doing everything right, except win. He gets his chance to go one better with Purton sticking aboard.

3 Lucky Gold is racing well without winning. He is in sound condition and his consistency will be rewarded soon.

5 Fearless Fire is next best.



Race 7 (1,200m)



11 Sixth Generation had no luck last time. He can atone for that effort, especially as he appeared to be full of running that day.

1 H Z Tourbillon is better than his past few runs suggest. Karis Teetan hops back aboard, which is a plus. The inside draw also gives him his chance.

5 Howdeepisyourlove continues to improve with each outing. He did not have much luck last start and he has shown he has plenty more to offer.

2 Hercules commands respect.



Race 8 (1,200m)



7 Sky Forever was too far back with too much work to do last start. He can bounce back, especially if he can take closer order from the better draw.

1 Star Brite is the form horse of the race. He is also favoured in Gate 3.

2 Nicconi County has drawn well again. He was beaten by wide draws in his past two starts. The booking of Bowman is a big plus.

9 Leslie is on the up. He won well and will figure strongly.



Race 9 (1,200m)



11 Nordic Dragon shapes as an above-average talent who is capable of winning again. The debut winner is up to Class 3 but looks well within his capabilities.

1 Excellent Peers is chasing a hat-trick. Bowman’s booking is a plus.

10 Hyper Dragon Ball has trialled well and should get an opportunity from the low draw. The light weight also suits.

2 Super Fortune is consistent. He just needs to offset the wide draw to be a factor.



*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club