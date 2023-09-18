Natyam looks all set to bring up a three-in-a-row

Race 1 (1,250m)

(1) TEQUILA SKY confirmed the promise of her debut by finishing second over track and trip last time. So, she could go one better with any improvement.

(3) NIGHT VIGIL, however, debuted in that race and with the benefit of the experience, could turn the tables on those rivals.

(7) EPIKLEROS and (8) TRES CHIC also warrant respect having finished close-up last time. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(6) STARS IN HEAVEN made an encouraging local debut (this track and trip) and ought to have improved since. The one to beat.

(3) THE NIGHT FERRY was making his debut when finishing ahead of (2) FOUR JACKS, who would have needed that outing after a rest/gelding and is likely to improve with the benefit of that experience, although both are entitled to come on for the run.

(4) GOLDEN GREY let the side down in his most recent outing over this distance but remains capable of better and cannot be written off.

(13) DAWN CLOUD and (10) WILLIE JOHN are others to note as is well-bred newcomer (11) MOREMI GORGE. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) MAGIC VERSE disappointed over track and trip last time when finishing only third as the odds-on favourite. He did have excuses and does remain capable. Could make amends.

Both (11) CELTIC CHIEF and well-related (13) FOUDRE have tricky draws to negotiate but they are open to any amount of improvement after eye-catching introductions.

(12) COSMIC RHYTHM, as well as expensive and well-bred newcomers (8) CALL TO UNITE and (6) BEER WITH THE BOYS, are not taken lightly and could feature. Watch the betting.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) WUGUG is an interesting runner on her Cape debut, having performed well in each of her three starts/sprints on the Highveld.

Stablemates (4) SUN SPECTACULAR and (7) PRINCESS IZZY are improving and closely matched on recent form over 1,250m, although riding arrangements suggest preference is for the latter over this trip.

(9) LADY MAJORCA improved on her track debut to finish behind a subsequent winner and a repeat of that effort will make her competitive.

Race 5 (2,000m)

Teammates (3) FLAMBOYANT FLYER and (9) LORD FYFIELD should relish the step-up to this distance and improve for it, having run well over 1,800m recently.

(5) MARSHALL FIELD will also appreciate going this trip and ought to be competitive in his peak outing.

(10) GIMME THE BEST is inconsistent but another in the race likely to enjoy/improve over the extra.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) MY FLOWER FATE ran well over this trip under a penalty last time and is likely to go well again off the same mark.

(5) GIMMEAFIRST has solid form references and could stake a claim with improved fitness on her side after a comeback outing.

(6) ROYAL INVITATION ought to remain competitive having finished second over track and trip last time and escaping without a penalty.

(7) LADY SILVANO and (9) ENEMY TERRITORY feature high on the shortlist too.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) NATYAM won both starts with a tongue-tie fitted at the end of last season and is probably better than rated. So should run well under these conditions (light weight and No. 1 gate) and looks the one to be with.

(6) GAINSFORD acquitted himself well under a penalty in a stronger race last time. So he ought to fare better and pose more of a threat at this level.

All of (5) DRAGONFLY, (7) PROMETTERE and (9) PREVALENCE are likely to be competitive too.

(11) WORLD’S BEST could confirm under the minimum penalty.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) ROYALS finished second in a 1,500m Listed race as a 2YO and could have more to offer over this trip on her racing comeback.

(7) WINDRUNNER and (4) RED PALACE opened their accounts last time and ought to make further progress too, though preference is for the latter given the manner of her course-and-distance success four weeks ago.

Consistent hard-knockers (9) METAR and (12) ISLAND TREASURE should be competitive and will keep their younger rivals honest.