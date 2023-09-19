Nazare to make bold bid on the Poly

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) ONE SMART COOKIE goes on the Poly for the first time, which could suit her. But the filly, who showed promise on debut, has the widest draw.

(7) CUE THE REBEL has not missed a cheque in four starts and also attempts the Poly for the first time. She was a beaten favourite last run but finished behind One Smart Cookie at her penultimate start.

(9) WHEN EVENING COMES has also drawn wide but has been consistent on the Poly and the stable is in form.

(1) DRESSEDTOTHENINES has her third run after a break and has the best draw.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) MYTHICAL TUNE is a long-time maiden but has been unlucky on occasions. The mare is donning blinkers for the first time and has 4kg claimer James Lihaba astride.

(3) MADAME POMPADOUR was a beaten favourite at her last two starts. She stays the trip and the switch to the Poly could see her make amends.

(1) COURAGEOUS has shown improvement and the change to the Poly surface could bring out the filly’s best.

(4) GRECIAN PALACE is another switching to the Poly for the first time. She has shown some promise and is not without hope.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) NAZARE is never far back and has done well on the Poly. He has steady recent form over the trip and should make a bold bid.

(8) INTREPID has shown some fair form over sprints on this surface and the step-up in trip could bring in his fifth win.

(9) FAMOUS AND RICH has been up against stronger rivals. He ran a fair race on the Poly last time but has a big weight and wide draw.

(4) RODRIGUEZ comes from a stable that has hit form but he appears to be better on the turf.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Debut winner (1) MEXICAN PETE has a big weight but seems to have some class about him and trainer Frank Robinson said this would be an even more suitable trip.

(2) FISH EAGLE’s only win has been on the Poly. He had a tough draw on the turf last run and can do better from gate 2.

(4) TEICHMAN still has some ginger in his legs as he goes for his 51st outing. He was not far back in his last two starts.

Muzi Yeni has missed out on the ride on Mexican Pete to stay with (9) AGRESSIVO and the Wright yard.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(7) LOVE BOMB was beaten less than two lengths by the promising Asiye Phambili and, with only 55.5kg to shoulder, she could finally land another victory.

(5) MAGICAL FLIGHT finished ahead of Love Bomb in that race. The mare is now 3kg worse off on weights but goes well on the Poly.

(8) RECKLESS LOVE had her three-race winning streak broken last time but was beaten less than a length. She has a handy weight and is at home on the Poly.

(6) AQUAE SULIS has also been dropping in the handicap. She is a giant of a mare who is well in with only 51kg.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(10) MORGAN LA FAY is something of a Poly specialist, her last two wins coming over this course and distance. The stable is in good form and Yeni keeps the ride.

(11) ACACIA’S BLOSSOM has a tricky draw but the first-time blinkers could bring out the mare’s best. The four-time winner finished third in her last three starts.

(7) NATIONAL STAR finished within a neck of Acasia’s Blossom when they last met and will also wear blinkers for the first time. There should not be much between the two, except that National Star has a better gate.

(9) TOTO has come good since being switched back to the Poly. She was beaten less than a length over this course and distance last time and should put in another good effort.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) POURSOMESUGARONME has been consistent and goes well on the Poly. Dennis Bosch has removed the blinkers and booked a 4kg claimer from a good draw.

(6) FORT J’ADORE won her last two starts but is now 3kg worse off with Poursomesugaroneme. It should be enough to turn the tables.

(2) SPIRITED FLIGHT made sudden improvement at long odds last time on the turf. If she can repeat that effort, she will be in with a chance.

(9) PERFECT APPEAL has consistent Poly form and cannot be left out of any exotic bets.