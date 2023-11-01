Nearly $1m boost for finale

Hongkong Great (Mark Zahra) winning the 2022 Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup when it was worth $1 million. The purse for the penultimate renewal on Nov 11 stays the same, but that of the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup in 2024 will be increased to $1.38 million.

The Singapore Turf Club may be going out of business in 2024, but they clearly do not want to go out without a bang.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the club announced the injection of more money into their farewell race meeting on Oct 5, 2024.

Prize money at that 12-race meeting will double across the board, except for the day’s highlight, the Group 1 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) – which will actually be at its 95th running given that it was not run between 1942 and 1947 during World War II.

The time-honoured race will have its purse upped by a lesser percentage, but still the largest quantum – from $1 million to $1.38 million, the second richest level it has hit in its century-long history.

A record $1.5 million was put up in the 2003 edition won by Zirna. Thereafter, the value oscillated from $1.25 million to $1.35 million, which remained the landmark for 13 years between 2006 and 2018.

The purses for all the remaining 11 races on the undercard will jump 100 per cent. For example, the prize money for the Class 2 event will rise from its current $85,000 to $170,000.

All up, the club has budgeted $970,000 for that prize-money boost, including the $380,000 hike for the Singapore Gold Cup.

The club also released the fixtures for the final six months – from April 1, 2024 – leading up to the closure.

A total of 270 races spread over 27 meetings are slated to go under starter’s orders for the last time after 182 years. They will be split between 16 Saturdays and 11 Sundays.

Seven of the Sunday meetings will be held on end from the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) day on July 21 through Sept 1.

They coincide with the Hong Kong racing season break.

Besides the Gold Cup and Derby, four other Group 1 races will be staged in 2024, namely the Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18, the Lion City Cup (1,200m) on July 28, the Raffles Cup (1,600m) on Aug 11 and the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Sept 7.

Altogether, a line-up of 12 Group races, all on turf, also featuring four Group 2s and two Group 3s, have been pencilled in.

Just like in 2023, the Kranji Mile and the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m), the third leg of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge, will be held on the same day.

Conversely, five feature races have also been axed, namely, four 1,200m sprints, the Kranji Sprint, Rocket Man Sprint, Merlion Trophy and Singapore Golden Horseshoe, and the Colonial Chief Stakes (1,700m). They are all Group 3 events, each worth $110,000 in prize money.

Being a two-year-old feature, the Singapore Golden Horseshoe was doomed. All yearlings purchased before June 5 have been left (or resold) in Australia or New Zealand.

It was on June 5 that the government announced the end of Singapore horse racing following the decision to reclaim the 120-ha site of the Singapore Racecourse for housing development.

Trainers, owners and jockeys were up in arms in the first two months, trying to broker an extension of time or compensation.

But with no major breakthrough in that regard, and the end date only 11 months away, most seem to have accepted their fate.

Meanwhile, some participants are not waiting for a resolution to the crisis to call it a day, like champion trainer Michael Clements, Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro and French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, who rode at his last Kranji meeting on Saturday.

Those high-profile exits have done little to allay fears of a mass exodus among the training and riding ranks, even before time is up.

It is understood that some local jockeys are being lured overseas to countries like South Korea, China and Malaysia while local trainers are eyeing Malaysia mostly as their next workplace.

manyan@sph.com.sg