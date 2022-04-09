Nervous Witness hard to catch

RACE 1 (1,000M)

5 Sweet Diamond did well on debut to grab a fast-closing fourth. He can take another step forward with improvement.

6 Wonderful Warrior is stepping out first-up after a strong trial. He can make his presence felt for jockey Joao Moreira and trainer Caspar Fownes.

3 Glenealy Generals won well down the straight two starts ago. Holding his condition, he remains a threat.

9 Cheval Valiant is closing in on his first win. He has taken time but is worth consideration.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

3 Towards Success is also closing in on his first win. He did well last time from the rear. The strong booking of jockey Zac Purton holds him in very good stead.

9 Zacian has claims. He has yet to win but has shown his capabilities on some occasions.

11 One Step Ahead is holding his condition. He just needs to offset the wide barrier to issue a challenge.

2 Beauty Cheers is relishing the return to Class 5. He can mount an assault from Gate 1 with jockey Luke Currie up.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Starry Night has hit the ground running since arriving in Hong Kong. He can take another step forward. With even luck, he is the one to beat, especially with the strong booking of Purton again.

7 Happy Trio caught the eye on debut when third. He is open to further improvement for trainer Douglas Whyte and jockey Lyle Hewitson, who scored a win at Happy Valley.

3 Ever Force is better than his record suggests. The good gate enhances his claims.

2 Chicken Dance has the class, but his soundness has always been a concern.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

2 Flying Mighty is yet to win in Hong Kong. Now in Class 5, he gets his chance to break through with Purton up. The distance suits and this is his race to lose if he manages to put his best foot forward.

3 Go Go Sixteen is after back-to-back wins. He did well last time to score and is expected to have held his form between runs.

6 Jolly Forever has done no wrong. He can take another step forward from the inside draw after finishing second last time.

11 Fortune Triple slots in light and has claims.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

7 Cheery is progressing well. He has shown steady improvement in two starts. There is enough to suggest that he is ready to win. The strong booking of Moreira signals intent from the in-form trainer Ricky Yiu.

10 Joyful Genius seems to do everything right except get his nose in front. Perhaps, from the inside draw and with Purton engaged, he can be a threat.

4 Amazing Victory turned his form around last time. Expect he rolls forward to try to make all the running.

2 Turin Warrior has a powerful finish when required. Respect.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

12 Apex Top looks to have turned a corner this season. He narrowly missed last time. Any further improvement holds him in good stead.

8 All Riches kept on gamely at 51-1 from the front last time. Expect he tries the same again. If he can offset the tricky draw, he could well take some running down.

5 Star Contact is a talent. He has been progressing well.

3 Erimo did well on debut, although he did show inexperience. He is on an upward trajectory.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

1 Nervous Witness is a speed machine. He kicked on nicely for a smart win last time and this looks well within his grasp. He can win again.

2 Stoltz returns to 1,000m. This is a positive move for the speedster, who owns Happy Valley’s 1,000m course record.

5 Carroll Street loves the straight and is a threat.

4 Hong Kong Win has returned to a competitive mark. He is ready to score again for Moreira.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

5 Copartner Elites has come along nicely in Hong Kong. He has done everything right. If the cards fall his way, he is the one to beat.

2 Champion Dragon should find the front and try to run this group along. He can improve down in grade after misfiring in the BMW Hong Kong Derby last time.

4 Running Glory is a three-time winner from his last four starts. Drawn well, he gets his chance.

9 Powerful Wings is a well-bred son of Kingman. He has claims.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Packing Treadmill is a super talent and is looking to remain unbeaten in three starts. He was imperious from the front last start and this field appears well within his capabilities.

7 War Weapon is better than his record suggests. He was poor with blinkers last time, but he is sure to make an improved effort.

1 Buzzinga kicked clear for a stylish win on debut.

6 Voyage Bubble is a threat from the inside draw. He has the class to to take on this group.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 The Golden Scenery has a powerful finish when required. He is progressing well and looks nicely placed to take another step forward.

9 Good Luck Friend is better than his record suggests. He has returned to a dangerous mark and is well placed with Moreira engaged.

1 Silver Express has the class edge. He is a winner in above this grade. But the wide gate does not make things easy.

3 Master Montaro has claims.

