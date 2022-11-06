New ace for Sabah outfit

Sabah Ace (Ronnie Stewart) finishing with a flourish to beat Italian Revolution (Matthew Kellady, No. 5) in Saturday's Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m. Valerie (Jake Bayliss, No. 8) finished third.

The prolific Royal Sabah Turf Club-David Kok association can count on another useful new recruit to keep their names up in lights at Kranji – Sabah Ace.

The East Malaysian outfit has forayed into the racing scene at its South-east Asian neighbour’s yard for about seven years. Initially, it had teamed up with trainers Shane Baertschiger and Stephen Gray.

But it has arguably enjoyed its best run with Kok in the last couple of seasons with the likes of Sabah Star, Win Win and the late bloomer, eight-year-old Lord Justice, who is unbeaten at his last four starts.

The yellow-and-red diamonds squad of 14 horses currently makes up more than half of Kok’s 24-strong yard.

Sabah Ace forms part of the stable’s latest acquisitions, a trio of three-year-olds, and he is clearly the most forward.

The son of Swiss Ace was among the best away in Saturday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

But, from a wide alley, he was anchored at the rear by jockey Ronnie Stewart.

On straightening, Italian Revolution (Matthew Kellady) looked to have the race shot to pieces when he skipped clear, more so after favourite Hole In One (Simon Kok) was stuck in traffic behind the tiring Supreme One (Saifudin Ismail).

But not Sabah Ace ($68), who found himself in acres of land when guided towards the crown of the track.

He came sailing down the outside of Italian Revolution to score a soft 1¼-length victory in 1min 5.28sec.

Valerie (Jake Bayliss) lengthened up late to snag third place, a similar margin away.

“He’s been working quite well. I knew he had some ability,” said Kok, of his 15th winner for 2022 and 11th for the RSTC.

“I have to thank the owners of the Royal Sabah Turf Club for their continued support. Without them, I would not have had the season I’ve had this year.

“Of the three youngsters they just bought, Sabah Ace was the one I always thought would be more forward. He showed some gate speed at his trials.

“I put the pacifiers on, and I was hoping he would not disappoint me at his first run today.”

At his two barrier trials, Sabah Ace did give a glimpse of what sat under the bonnet with two seconds.

Stewart was, however, not all that taken by the second of the two trials but was glad he was a “bad judge”.

“I spoke to David after his trial and told him that, in my opinion, he needs one more,” said the Australian.

“But these trainers certainly know their horses. David told me he has had a good campaign and was ready to go.

“He was spot-on. I rode the horse quiet and he finished off brilliantly.

“He’s a horse with plenty of scope. He took a bit of time to switch off, but he did once he tucked in.

“He’s still raw, today he won on just raw ability. All credit to him.”

Kok also deserves kudos for his sharp eye in a sale ring, even via the beauty of technology.

“I bought him online as a New Zealand two-year-old last year. We couldn’t go to the sales (because of Covid-19),” he said.

“I think the Royal Sabah Turf Club owners have got themselves a nice horse. The other two they just bought need more time.

“Sabah Win ran once and is still green, while Kinabalu Light is still getting ready for his first run.”

When asked if Sabah Ace could be his ace in the pack for next year’s Singapore Three-Year-Old races, Kok would rather play his cards close to his chest, for now.

“I haven’t made any plans for him, just take him slowly step by step,” he said.

Sabah Ace cost NZ$50,000 (S$41,000) at the New Zealand Bloodstock Ready to Run online sale in November 2021.

With that first-up win, his connections have pocketed around $40,000.