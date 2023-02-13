Newbie's foray into U.S. market pays off

Newcomer Bluejay (Koh Teck Huat) finishing with a flourish to make a stunning winning debut at Kranji on Sunday.

Alwin Tan has prepared mostly Australian-breds and New Zealand-breds in his 14 years as a trainer at Kranji.

But, with the soaring prices of bloodstock from the Antipodes, the 2016 Singapore champion had to source cheaper alternatives.

He never forgot one useful specimen from a market he hardly taps – Work Ahead, one of the rare US-breds he has put the bridle on.

The chestnut might not have been in the same league as Tan’s past greats like War Affair or Infantry.

But, with a smart record of five wins in 34 starts, he has more than earned his oats.

Tan’s new owner, JHI Stable, had up till then invested in only one horse, the New Zealand-bred Pathfinder.

But, with their first recruit yet to win a race (from nine starts), it dawned on the young outfit that putting all their eggs in one basket might not work in racing.

When they came picking his brains, Tan decided it might be time to revisit the Work Ahead template.

He suggested they cast their net wider – and cross the Pacific Ocean instead.

“Work Ahead was a nice American-bred I used to train. So, I told them why not try America,” said Tan.

“It’s a group of four Singaporeans and Malaysians. Some of them had horses before, like Griffin, some are new.

“We’re currently paying a lot more for a horse in Australia and New Zealand.”

The idea struck a chord.

One of the partners had contacts in Florida, more specifically, Ocala, often referred to as the “Horse Capital of the World”.

With world travelling still sporadic in 2022, the way to go then was online sale. The enthusiastic bunch could not wait to get behind their laptops.

They ended up splurging on nine colts.

But Tan said that though they got a bit carried away with the mouse clicks, they did not break the bank.

“They had a budget, and one of the owners’ friends work in the US in the thoroughbred racing industry. He helped them to look around,” said Tan.

“But the more they bought on Day 1 and Day 2, the more they got hooked. They ended up buying nine, but they were reasonably priced.”

The nine lots cost only US$165,000 (S$219,400), which works out to around US$18,300 per lot.

But other ancillary costs had to be factored in until they land at Tan’s stables.

“The quarantine and the shipment are quite high in the US,” said Tan.

“I did tell them to be prepared for such costs, that we can only have up to three horses in one pallet, for example.

“We even had to pay US$45,000 extra because of some shipment issues.

“But, all in all, the landed costs for US horses are still cheaper than in Australia and New Zealand.”

In horse racing 101, cheap and good do not always go well together, though.

But it would seem JHI has done well to heed Tan’s advice on affordability versus decent returns.

Nine months after they pulled their chequebooks out, they were already welcoming their first winner with Bluejay (Koh Teck Huat) on Sunday.

The son of Practical Joke was only their third US-bred to race.

The first, Ahone, did not fire a shot.

But the second, Schneider, showed the first sign of promise with an eye-catching third in an Open Maiden on Feb 4.

“There was no other choice but to run Bluejay over 1,400m first-up. I was more confident if it had been a 1,200m,” said Tan.

“I never expected him to run on so well. I didn’t have high hopes as I expected an American-bred to run better on Polytrack.

“The horse also banged a few horses but TH Koh did his best to keep him balanced. He is still raw, but he had such an explosive finishing burst.

“We’ll probably look through the programme and see what’s coming up. We may look for a Novice next.

“Maybe we’ll step him up in distance. From the way he won, I would say he should go over longer distances. I’ll also check with the rider.

“Benbo is ready and is probably the next one to run. He seems to be a miler, a bit like Bluejay.

“Schneider ran on nicely for third on debut, and he will race again soon. I think he is also looking at the mile.

“I would say about five of the nine US horses have ability. It’s been a great start, and let’s hope for a few more winners.”

Another lucky omen to Bluejay’s win was his auspicious dividend of $88.

It was even doubly lucky for one of the JHI Stable partners because Griffin ($16) also picked Sunday to open his account at his 16th start, in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race over 1,200m.