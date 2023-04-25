Newcomer in Maximum Control

Debutant Maximum Control (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) letting down with a powerful burst to defeat Imperial Parade (Bernardo Pinheiro, obscured) in the Restricted Maiden race (1,400m) at Kranji on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Maximum Control sprang a mini upset when he came with a sustained finish to score on debut on Sunday.

Sent out at lukewarm odds of 12-1, the Donna Logan-trained Written Tycoon three-year-old probably looked more like a 50-1 shot when swinging for home worse than midfield, still a fair distance away and not really flattening for jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin.

Up front, race-leader Imperial Parade (Bernardo Pinheiro) was in no mood to relinquish his advantage. But once Beuzelin got stuck into Maximum Control, the engine was finally flicked into full throttle.

The newcomer from Te Akau Racing Stable collared Imperial Parade before darting clear to score with one length to spare.

The favourite Fight On (Ronnie Stewart) lost no admirers with third, another length away.

The winning time was 1min 22.41sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Logan went in thinking Maximum Control (who had two quiet trials under the belt) might need a warm-up towards future assignments. But her charge came away with a lovely bonus.

“It was not quite the plan, as I told Louis it was his first start and he was still green,” said the Kiwi.

“I told him to give him a nice drag at the back as he needs the racing experience and a bit of learning.

“But he just kept giving and giving, and the rest is history.”

After the opening event went to a frontrunnrer in War Warrior ($151), the Kiwi handler was not sure how the track bias would pan out so early in the day, but was pleased it played fair.

“It’s good to see it is not a track with a dead-set leading bias. Horses can make up ground,” she said.

“Louis rode him very well. He comes and rides work for us; this is a sport where we look after you if you look after us.”

Besides riding his first winner back since returning from a one-month suspension for careless riding, Beuzelin was also combining with Logan for a first win in five seasons at Kranji.

The French rider, who has not saluted since Star Legend on Feb 4, has been freelancing around more of late, following his break-up with the powerful Michael Clements yard in 2022.

Knocking on Logan’s door has opened up an opportunity to link up with a first-timer who came off the select schooling system of Sydney premier trainer Chris Waller (ran two trials for him) before being sold to Te Akau.

“I know the horse was well prepared in the last two to three weeks by Donna and her team,” said Beuzelin of his fourth 2023 Kranji winner and 96th overall.

“I knew he had shown good potential, but I wasn’t sure if it would be today.

“We wanted him to have a good experience as it was his first run. There was an honest pace to the race, I just kept him in his rhythm.

“At the top of the straight, I asked him for a breather as the first horse kicked away.

“With the notion we’re on the long course A, there is a lot of ground to make up.

“I wasn’t really surprised by the way he quickened up at the top of the straight.”