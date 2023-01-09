Newlywed Lerner off to a flyer

The Marc Lerner-ridden $43 chance Mykyta (No. 7) producing a strong run to beat the even-money favourite Italian Revolution (obscured) in Saturday's $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

A buoyant Marc Lerner welcomed the new Singapore season and a new civil status with a winner, Mykyta, on Saturday.

The French jockey married his fiancee, vet nurse Mathilde, in a wedding attended by family members and friends in Paris on Dec 17.

Lerner gave his family of Argentinian origin – no doubt divided over Argentina’s defeat of France in the World Cup final the next day – and himself another reason to cheer with a winner at Deauville nine days later on Boxing Day.

Keeping himself fit and busy with a dozen race rides back home, the 32-year-old won aboard The Champ for his Maisons-Laffitte father-brother trainer partnership of Carlos and Yann Lerner.

Two weeks later, the newlyweds flew back to Singapore, but it would seem the honeymoon was far from over for the groom.

Riding $43 shot Mykyta, whom he guided to an eye-catching fourth at his Kranji debut on Nov 26, Lerner waited patiently for the duelling top picks Italian Revolution (Matthew Kellady) and Bestseller (Manoel Nunes) to wear each other out in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden (1,100m) event before popping the question at the 300m.

While Bestseller was paddling away, Italian Revolution kept on hard up against the rail, but was found wanting against the fresh legs on the scene, Mykyta.

Once the Argentinian-bred three-year-old was peeled to the outside, he rolled away to a one-length win from Italian Revolution.

Another 1 3/4 lengths away was Valerie (A’Isisuhairi Kasim), who denied Bestseller of a podium finish by a shorthead. The winning time was 1min 5.33sec for the 1,100m on the all-weather track.

“It was great to be back home even if it was cold. I enjoyed my time with the family there,” said Lerner, who finished sixth on the Singapore log with 23 winners in 2022.

“I enjoyed riding there and I also had my wedding. It was a dream.”

Lerner said he was a little bemused by Mykyta having few admirers, going on his encouraging debut.

“I was scratching my head. Last start, he drew 11, we had to come back but he finished the fastest and it was also a bit sharp,” he said.

“Today, he had a good run. He was closer to the speed because of the better draw (barrier No. 1).

“He won on raw ability. He’s looking for a longer trip.”

Winning trainer Michael Clements was delighted the son of Fortify was the first to emerge victorious from an Argentinian market he had been retesting for a short while.

“I’ve been buying yearlings in Argentina here and there for a couple of years. We didn’t have much luck with the first lot,” said the Zimbabwe-born conditioner, who trained Argentinian-breds like Ode To Joy and Pachelbel’s Canon with moderate success in 2015.

“This one is the most promising to have come through. We all love a bit of value and it’s great to have a first Argentinian-bred to win.”