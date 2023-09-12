Newnham makes HK debut

Australian Mark Newnham is starting his Hong Kong debut with just one runner, One For All. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG An eager Mark Newnham is looking forward to saddling his first Hong Kong runner on Wednesday, with One For All in the final race at Happy Valley.

Announced last season as Hong Kong’s newest expatriate addition to the training ranks, together with homegrown Cody Mo, Newnham has enjoyed a swift rise in Australia.

He amassed nearly 400 wins from about seven years of training in Sydney.

He also worked closely with turf greats Pierro and Fiorente across their respective careers at Gai Waterhouse’s stable.

He was a jockey before becoming a trainer.

“More excited – I’ve been treading water for the last three months, so I’m keen to get back to racing and back in competition,” said the 55-year-old.

“I’m happy with the way the horses are – everybody’s training style is different but the way I feed and train, the horses seem to be responding well.”

The four-time Group 1-winning trainer has One For All entered in a winnable Class 3 contest over 1,200m.

One of his 35 horses at his Sha Tin yard, One For All landed a hat-trick of wins at Happy Valley last season for outgoing trainer Richard Gibson. - HKJC