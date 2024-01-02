Ng gets first Group win with Taj Dragon

Taj Dragon (Andrea Atzeni) winning the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap over 1,400m at Sha Tin on Jan 1, providing second-season Hong Kong trainer Pierre Ng his first feature-race success.

HONG KONG - Continuing his inexorable rise is one thing but it has got even better for second-season trainer Pierre Ng.

The young trainer has got the cherry as well when Taj Dragon provided him with his first black-type triumph with a comprehensive victory in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Jan 1.

Handing Andrea Atzeni his most important win in Hong Kong, Taj Dragon swept to a two-length margin over 2022 winner Healthy Happy and Beauty Joy.

It posted Ng’s 40th winner of the term to boost his hopes of clinching the trainers’ championship in only his second season.

“It’s a dream come true,” the 40-year-old said.

“I think the whole stable was thinking we could only get prize money against some of these big horses, so the fact we won will mean we’re happier at the dinner tomorrow night.

“I didn’t think he could beat the good ones. Before Andrea mounted up, we were just hopeful he could get top three.

“But he really impressed a lot of people.”

Ng is uncertain of where to head to next with the lightly framed Taj Dragon, who boasts five wins from 13 starts in Hong Kong.

He won three races in Britain as Taj Alriyadh.

“We will see how many ratings points he gets. Obviously, he’s not a big horse to carry a heavy weight, so we will have to see,” said Ng.

“It’s a very big step if we do run him in a Group 1, we will have to see. But he hasn’t let us down from day one.”

Leading the championship by 16 wins from Danny Shum (24), Ng said: “This season we got a lot better horses and, hopefully, we’re just gradually preparing them to be higher-class horses.

“I’ve got a feeling we have more to come.”

Atzeni, a classics-winning rider in Europe, snared his most important Hong Kong success.

“What a horse. He’s a young horse, up-and-coming,” said the Sardinian.

“I thought he would run well but I just wasn’t sure at the moment if he could beat the big guns, but he obviously is.

“It’s nice to get a nice winner on the first day of the year and a nice winner, actually, and things are going great.”

On an afternoon of breakthroughs, Zac Purton notched his 50th win of the season with a treble with victories aboard Storm Rider, Fire Ball and Endeared to lead the 2023-24 jockeys’ championship.

He is 17 clear of Karis Teetan (33), while James McDonald ended his five-week stint with a three-timer.

“It’s (50 wins) another good number to get to, the season is starting to go a little bit better now,” Purton, a six-time Hong Kong champion, said after reaching the milestone for the 14th consecutive season.

“It’s starting to tick over, which is good.”

McDonald matched Purton’s haul with wins on Wunderbar, CP Brave and Global Harmony.

David Hayes celebrated a quality double with the victories of Storm Rider and Global Harmony, who charged from last under McDonald to post a soft win in the first section of the Class 3 Chinese Banyan Handicap (1,400m).

Hayes believes Storm Rider will prove to be a progressive horse, after the three-year-old’s emphatic win under Purton in the second section of the Class 4 Flame Tree Handicap (1,200m).

“I think he’s going to have a really good future. His first run was excellent, and he’s improved a lot since then,” said Hayes.

“He’s still learning on the job. Zac had to wake him up a little bit but it was excellent.”

Purton added to his haul when Dennis Yip’s Fire Ball narrowly triumphed in the Class 5 Willow Handicap (1,400m).

He made it a treble with John Size’s Endeared in the first section of the Class 4 Poplar Handicap (1,400m).

Wunderbar, who was the first winner of McDonald’s five-week stint, gave the Kiwi a departing victory in the Class 3 Cherry Handicap (1,200m).

The New Zealander left Hong Kong with 15 wins for the stint.

Benno Yung and apprentice Ellis Wong combined to snare the first race of 2024 – the first section of the Class 4 Flame Tree Handicap (1,200m) – with Eighty Light Years.

Yung then bookended the meeting with Fun Together, who made it three wins in a row by landing the second section of the Class 3 Chinese Banyan Handicap (1,400m) under Jerry Chau.

Ricky Yiu-trained CP Brave defied a steep weight rise to land the Class 3 Cotton Tree Handicap (1,800m) under McDonald.

His charge posted successive wins for the first time in his career despite carrying 11lb (5kg) more than he shouldered when victorious at his previous start on Dec 10. HKJC