Nice horse in the Makin

Makin (Manoel Nunes) bolting home in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,400m on Saturday. Just a week earlier, the Written Tycoon four-year-old played second fiddle to Knippenberg.

A one-week back-up and a wide alley did not stop Makin from paying his first visit to the Kranji winner’s circle on Saturday.

A closing second at his first start for trainer Steven Burridge on Oct 14, the Written Tycoon four-year-old was fronting up at the races for the second consecutive week – in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,400m).

Following Michael Clements’ recent exit from Kranji, the Al-Arabiya Stable sent Makin, along with six other horses, to Burridge only about two weeks ago.

But it was more than enough time for the veteran Australian trainer to get a good guide on Makin and back his judgment about the quick turnaround.

The former one-time Australian winner (1,400m) – then known as Moscow Night and prepared in Sydney by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott – drew a third double-figure barrier (11 after two scratchings) from four Kranji starts.

But that did not really deter Burridge. At his last start, Makin broke from a fairly identical gate (12), but was somehow able to find the paint for regular partner Manoel Nunes, only to find one better in Knippenberg.

Nunes was not as lucky with that task on Saturday, but Makin ($18) looked like he could still fill his lungs in a one-out one-back spot behind race-leader Jin Sakamoto (Jerlyn Seow).

Once he straightened up, he quickly put the issue beyond any doubt, relegating Jin Sakamoto to second place by two lengths.

Ace Sovereign (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) finished third, another 1½ lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 22.24sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

“He ate up well after his last run. He was up 6kg, but I’m not sure if that is correct,” said Burridge.

“There was no other race for him for three weeks. When he drew 13, I asked the owner what he wanted to do, and he said we’ll run.

“Last time, he drew 12 and got the fence, he ran on really well that day.

“He was caught wide this time, which is always a worry. But he had cover and was travelling well throughout.

“He’s done well to win on the quick back-up. This is my first winner for Al-Arabiya Stable, I never trained for them before.”

Burridge could have saddled two leading fancies in the race, but Lim’s Craft, a fast-finishing second in Class 3 at his last outing, was scratched.

“Lim’s Craft coughed five times after he went through a few laps in trackwork,” he said.

“We scoped him and he had mucus, so we had to scratch him.”

Nunes said the penny had not quite dropped for Makin, but the Brazilian ace said that the improved barrier manners were a first step to that end.

“He was again badly drawn, he’s always been unlucky with the draw.” he added.

“He also doesn’t stay long in the barriers, but today, he jumped well.

“He just put himself there, and things just worked out perfectly for him.

“He’s still learning. With more runs, he can get better.”

With only nine meetings left in the 2023 season, the four-time Singapore champion jockey’s bid for a fifth title is all but parcelled up.

Besides Makin, he also saluted aboard the Jason Ong-trained Dragon Master ($11) and Richard Lim-trained Southern Speed ($32) to take his score to 81 winners for an unassailable lead of 39 winners on Wong Chin Chuen.

The Malaysian rider sat out Saturday’s meeting and has an appeal against a four-month suspension still pending.

Third-placed Marc Lerner was serving the first half of a two-day suspension for careless riding.

The French jockey will only be back in action on Nov 4.

