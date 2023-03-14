Nimble Nimbus can carry on winning

Race 1 (1,800m)



7 Loyal Ambition is yet to win but has gone close a few times. He pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman and the inside draw should afford him the run of the race.



1 Ai One can dictate the pace from Gate 1. He will look the winner at some stage.



12 Cable Speed slots in light and is looking to go one better. He has been consistent across 19 starts without winning and these efforts will soon be rewarded.



5 Owners’ Star is closing in on another win. It depends on how much ground he gives up during the race. Keep safe.



Race 2 (1,200m)



3 General Ace has shown ability across six starts in Hong Kong. He has tumbled down to a suitable rating and this grade should spark improvement.



2 Inspiring City was enormous last start, coming from a long way back to finish third. He could have scored that day had he taken closer order. Chances are he will not be caught too far back this time around.



8 Raging Blaze seems to have turned a corner since his first hurrah two runs back. He has found his groove.



4 M M Johnny is consistent and will be thereabouts again. Keep safe.



Race 3 (1,200m)



10 All Is Good gets a favourable draw and another excellent chance to grab an overdue first win. He should find the rail which should see him prove tough to beat under a light weight.



3 Travel Golf had plenty more to offer last start. He can take another step forward.



8 E Rainbow does little wrong and he has shown his capabilities lately.



5 Happy United was sound on debut. He looks to have a touch more ability and should be able to showcase that.



Race 4 (1,650m)



1 Yeaboi can continue to improve in this grade. The step-up in trip is ideal and he looks to have a fair bit more in the tank than what we have seen across his short career in Hong Kong.



4 Killer Instinct mixes his form but has a touch of class at times. He gets an ideal draw for Bowman.



10 Classic Archi caught the eye from the rear of the field last start. He finished off well and looks close to putting it all together now.



2 Let’s Do It is very well suited to Class 4 racing. Keep safe.



Race 5 (1,000m)



It would not surprise to see 9 Handsome Rebel lead from the front as he has done previously. He does his best racing close to or on the speed, and the inside gate should allow him to take up a forward position.



7 G One Excellent is in career-best form following a pair of wins. He can continue his upward trend and should be in the mix once more.



10 Diamond Soars looks capable of making the step up to Class 4. Zac Purton’s booking catches the eye.



2 Faribault is next best.



Race 6 (1,650m)



8 Happy Won has been consistent this season and he looks set to be rewarded for this. He gets the right draw and Alexis Badel’s retention is a big positive.



6 Right Honourable does not win out of turn but he has won off a much higher rating than his current mark of 47. He is worth an each-way ticket at odds.



10 One Heart One is lightly raced but has ability. He just needs to offset the awkward draw.



1 Holy Power pairs favourably with Purton. Keep safe.



Race 7 (1,200m)



2 Howdeepisyourlove is a seriously smart horse. He can continue his upward trajectory, especially from Gate 2 with Karis Teetan engaged again. This is his race to lose after his smart last-start victory.



1 You’remyeverything can mount a strong challenge. He is in the right vein of form and returning to Class 3 is a big positive.



6 Jumbo Legend rarely runs a bad race. Expect this trend to continue.



4 Cobhfield is yet to win but does look a threat from Gate 1.



Race 8 (1,200m)



5 Pachisi is a rising talent and he should almost already be a winner. Purton hops up now and, with even luck, he rates as the one to beat – should his progression continue to trend upward.



8 Island Surprise finished a smart second last start. He is holding his condition well.



12 Goodmanship returns from a lengthy stint away from racing. He has shown ability. With no weight, he can surprise with big odds.



3 Racing Fighter has claims.



Race 9 (1,650m)



2 Nimble Nimbus was an impressive last-start winner. It was his fourth success from 18 starts. There is no reason to suggest he cannot continue with that level of form.



3 Amazing One Plus should find the right run along the rail from Gate 1. That is exactly where he needs to be to save ground, which should be seen as a big threat.



9 Silver Hammer is beginning to find his feet and further improvement is expected. He will get a few favours from the draw.



12 Beauty Turn is lightly raced and can improve. Keep safe.



