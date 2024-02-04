 Nimble Nimbus floats home for narrow victory, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Nimble Nimbus floats home for narrow victory

The Ricky Yiu-trained Nimble Nimbus (No. 12, Andrea Atzeni) landing the Group 3 Centenary Vase (1,800m) with a late surge at Sha Tin on Feb 4. PHOTO: HKJC
Feb 04, 2024 09:58 pm

HONG KONG - Nimble Nimbus powered to a narrow success in the HK$4.2 million (S$720,000) Group 3 Centenary Vase Handicap (1,800m) at Sha Tin on Feb 4.

The win earned praise from both trainer Ricky Yiu and jockey Andrea Atzeni.

“He’s an amazing horse, he never gets beaten far and is very consistent, no matter the distance,” said Yiu.

“I always thought that this horse would go well over 1,800m and Sha Tin is a better course than Happy Valley for him, as it’s a longer straight. He was drawn wide last time and had a much better draw this time.”

Jumping from barrier 5, Nimble Nimbus advanced to his sixth win from at his 27th start, after Atzeni took the gelding to the outside.

He then denied Five G Patch by a head, with Straight Arron an impressive third.

Royal Commission wins with authority

Atzeni said: “I think the horse deserved it – he’s been knocking on the door.

“He’s not had the best of luck with the draws and, when I looked at the draw and we’d drawn five, I thought ‘Thank God, we’ve finally got a decent draw with him.’

“Ricky was very confident and he put no pressure on. He told me to ride him quiet and challenge as late as I could.”

Yiu made it a double when Sunlight Power landed the first section of the Class 4 Gladiolus Handicap (1,400m) under Harry Bentley.

John Size, who won the HK$13 million Hong Kong Classic Mile with Helios Express, also saddled a brace, with Bundle Of Charm in the Class 2 Azalea Handicap (1,200m, dirt) under Alexis Badel. HKJC

