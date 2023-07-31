Nimbus Cloud rains on King's parade

Jockey Krisna Thangamani looking delighted he had steered Irish-bred three-year-old Nimbus Cloud to a second win on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

The perfect chemistry between Krisna Thangamani and Nimbus Cloud was put on ice for a while, but sparks did not take long to fly after the pair were reunited on Sunday.

The Malaysian jockey was the one who piloted the Mahadi Taib-trained Irish-bred three-year-old to his maiden win. It came at their third pairing on March 25.

But, on that same day, Krisna copped a two-month suspension for not riding Captain Singapore to the stewards’ satisfaction.

As a result, Nimbus Cloud was handed to Mohd Zaki at his next start in the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

He beat one home. Though he returned lame, realistically, he was also outclassed by the likes of Coin Toss and Bestseller.

Mahadi regrouped and eased the son of Cotai Glory – interestingly, a sprinter in the UK – back into open Class 4 company, and back over more suitable middle-distance races.

By that time, Krisna had returned from his enforced holiday, but he ruled himself out for the ride.

“Krisna told me he was not fit yet and needed more time,” said Mahadi. “I then put Amirul Ismadi on twice, and Nimbus Cloud ran a nice second in a 1,700m race.

“It was only at the last start that Krisna got back on the horse. They nearly won a mile race by going all the way.

“The horse really goes well for him, and today, he rode a perfect patient race on him.”

Lined up in a small field of six in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,800m), Nimbus Cloud ($16) began with his customary early pace, but did not press on when fellow Irish-bred and $13 favourite King Of Sixty-One (Bruno Queiroz) surged ahead on the outside.

With the first 800m clocked in a decent 48.78sec, the race was unfolding into a true run staying contest. The one who outstays the rest wins.

At the 600m, the leader skipped further ahead, usually a sign he might have given his rivals the slip.

Visually, the chasers looked like they had been caught napping, but Krisna knew what he had under the saddle.

Pulling the whip, but not in an excessive manner, he coaxed his mount into closing the gap on King Of Sixty-One.

An all-Irish showdown was on the cards, even if the leader held sway for the best part of the Kranji home straight.

But those early sectionals eventually told on King Of Sixty-One. He was found wanting at the 50m, and begging for the line.

Nimbus Cloud needed no begging to finish off the job, as he chalked up his second win with 1½ lengths to spare.

“The instructions were to lead, but if someone else goes crazy, to just take a sit, which we did,” said Krisna.

“I wasn’t too worried that the leader was so far ahead because I knew he would stop.

“I actually didn’t have to chase my horse in the straight, he did everything by himself.”

Mahadi did, however, wonder if Krisna had not been guilty of over-confidence.

“I was a bit worried at the 600m as the leader was so far ahead, but my horse was the better stayer on the day,” said the Singaporean handler.

“It was his first time over 1,800m, but I was sure he would get the distance.

“He came to me as a two-year-old. I knew he had ability from Day 1, but his riders like Saifudin (Ismail) and Krisna gave me the feedback he was green and would need more time.

“(Ex-Kranji-based Irish jockey) Mark Gallagher bought this horse for me. I told him to look for a young stayer for me and he found this one.

“He’s only three. So there’s still a lot of scope for improvement.”