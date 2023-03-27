Nimbus has connections on Cloud nine

The Mahadi Taib-trained Nimbus Cloud giving Malaysian jockey Krisna Thangamani an armchair all-the-way ride in Saturday's $75,000 Restricted Maiden race over 1,600m at Kranji. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

When the jockey offers his two cents’ worth, the trainer listens.

After all, the man on top of the horse can sense something which the trainer cannot.

In Saturday’s Race 2 winner Nimbus Cloud’s case, it paid dividends when trainer Mahadi Taib heeded jockey Krisna Thangamani’s advice to race the Esther Stable-owned Irish-bred over 1,600m.

Krisna had felt that Nimbus Cloud would be better suited to that distance after he rode the three-year-old gelding to his debut third over 1,200m on Jan 28.

Another Restricted Maiden race over the same sprint on Feb 25 from well up the pace followed. He ran seventh, but it would top the horse up to tackle 1,600m.

Another useful tip from Krisna – it is better to lead – also resulted in the positive outcome when Nimbus Cloud made it a pillar-to-post affair on Saturday.

After breaking cleanly, Nimbus Cloud played the rabbit’s role.

It was an easy one. Aided by Gate 2 and a light weight (51kg after Krisna’s 1kg allowance), the bay gelding gradually increased his advantage from Mewar.

Shihab, another Michael Clements-trained runner and the joint $18 favourite with the Stephen Gray-trained February, was next. February was last early.

Nimbus Cloud straightened up handily. Krisna gave his mount a few reminders of the persuader and the rest were left chasing his shadows.

Nimbus Cloud staved off the late-closing February by a neat length. He clocked a respectable 1min 35.22sec.

With stable confidence, there was solid support and the much-improved Nimbus Cloud was the third fancy. He paid $28 for the win. He showed $126 and $62 in his first two starts.

The game plan was decided. Mahadi, 51, told Krisna to go forward without pressure if he could.

“Just nice, he jumped forward easily and took the lead easily. He travelled well all the way, because the light weight and inside barrier suited,” said the affable Singaporean.

“He improved a lot after his first two starts. The jockey told me to put him over a mile and race him forward without pressure, so I just took the chance and put him over 1,600m.

“He was still a bit green, as the jockey told me, but from what I see, he still has room for improvement.”

Krisna said that he felt Nimbus Cloud was “just one-paced and a big-striding horse” after their debut outing.

“I told the trainer he might need a bit of distance but he was not ready for 1,600m yet, so we ran him over the same 1,200m distance the second time to make him fit,” added the 30-year-old Penangite.

“We must prepare him well for the step-up to 1,600m. We just cannot go straight to 1,600m, and he improved again.

“The way he settled and did his gallops were good. I just asked the trainer to put him in front in a gallop so that we could see his response.

“When I put him in front in the gallop, he gave me a good response. When he saw the horse behind, he just kept going. From there, we decided we must lead in the race.”

Mahadi has ruled out the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 8. But he is eyeing the second leg of the series – the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on April 29.

“I just plan to put him over the 1,400m of the 3YO series. The 1,200m is too short and, furthermore, it comes too soon. I think 1,400m can give him a chance,” he said.

Nimbus Cloud is one of four horses sourced by former Kranji-based Irish jockey Mark Gallagher for Mahadi and his owners.

The others are Sky Eight (winner at his penultimate start), Golden Sixty-One (runner-up, also at his penultimate run) and Imperial Parade (unplaced in three starts).

“When I became a trainer in June last year, I contacted Gallagher to help me buy some horses from the UK and he bought me four.

“I knew him well when I was assistant trainer to Michael Clements and Gallagher rode Jolie’s Shinju to win his first start.”

Jolie’s Shinju, a front-running Japanese mare, made a clean sweep of the 2009 Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, under trainer Hideyuki Takaoka and ridden by Ronnie Stewart.

Surprisingly, Saturday’s $75,000 Restricted Maiden success was Mahadi’s “biggest”. Of his 15 other winners since he became a full-fledged trainer, only Hamama won in Class 4 ($50,000), the rest were in Class 5 ($30,000).

“This is my biggest win on prize money, the first Restricted Maiden for me,” said Mahadi with a laugh.

“Just a bit unlucky with Surpass Natural. He was second twice (in $100,000 Kranji Stakes A and $85,000 Class 2).”