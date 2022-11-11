No better pick than None Other at Turffontein

RACE 1 (1,100M)

(4) FRONTLINE FIGHTER should run well. (11) TWICE THE STORM is honest and has claims. (8) MINI COOP did well after a rest and must be respected. (10) CALL ME MASTER will be running on but may find this sharp.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(10) ELECTRIC FEELS and (11) HEAD GIRL finished close over this trip. Watch both on that form. (5) WHY NOT JACKIE can get closer with further improvement. Newcomer (8) SAHARA GOLD must be respected.

RACE 3 (1,160M)

(7) TANGANGA won well as a gelding after a rest. He can follow up.(13) POWER RANGER was not striding out last time. Can atone. (1) ESQUEVELLE and (8) RAMCHANDANI ROAD are running close-up and either could score.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(2) CHARLIE MALONE and (5) NIGHT TIGER, in first-time blinkers, can be competitive in this. (6) NOT IN DOUBT can improve after being gelded, must be respected. (7) TRIPPI T is likely to improve. The pick of the Nel runners.Newcomer (1) SERVILIUS is well regarded by the yard.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(12) FLYING FIRST CLASS is an eight-time winner with only 53.5kg and should run well again. (5) WHISPERS OF WAR and (6) CAPTAIN CHORUS are worth keeping in mind. (3) FLASHY APACHE won well last time and could go in again.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(8) STRATOSPHERIC concedes weight but will be at peak fitness, so deserves another chance. (9) HOLY ORDERS improved when leading last time. Can threaten with similar tactics. (10) PROMETTERE showed signs of promise in KZN. Can show up. (11) CARRIACOU and (2) HAWK CIRCLE can also take a hand.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) RENY is on track to complete a hat-trick. (3) ASIYE PHAMBILI was 6.8 lengths behind Reny but the latter pulled up tired and is 4kg better off.(7) GILDA GRAY deserved her second win and can challenge. (2) MAMAQUERA and (4) BARMAID can upset.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(7) CHARLIE CROKER is overdue for maiden win. (9) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN can improve after an encouraging debut over shorter. (3) LAUGHING WILLIAM and (6) AUTUMN MOON can threaten.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

(5) NONE OTHER is at her peak and has pole position. She can turn it around with (10) BERENGARIA over the extra. Stablemate (2) BLESS MY STARS is on the up. (9) BONETE can double up.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

(6) SAARTJIE made an encouraging start. Worth following. (7) ANNA KARENINA has a bit to find on that form. (5) LOVE RULES has the form and experience to land a blow. (1) ELLA’S DELIGHT and (10) TEARDROP have chances, too.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

(1) CRIMSON PRINCESS could show her class. However, it will not be easy to give 9.5kg to the likes of (7) CHERINGOMA and 12kg to (8) SPLASH OF GREEN. (5) MAGICAL FLIGHT was never travelling well last time.

RACE 12 (1,000M)

(3) VARISTOCRACY was not disgraced last start. Drop in trip suits. (8) JURY DUTY and (10) SWIFT ACTION have been holding form. (12) WORDSWORTH could surprise at bigger odds.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(1) FOREVER MINE has ability but needs to be in the mood. (3) REUNION (wide draw) and (9) SAVANNAH STORM (bit on the short side) should be on top of him on weight difference. (8) GALLIC TRIBE is in a form which has been franked.

RACE 14 (1,200M)

(16) SURJAY gets weights from them all and has race fitness on his side. Can run well at a price. (11) TRIP OF FORTUNE can complete a hat-trick. (4) IRISH MORNING can make presence felt. Grade 1 winners (8) RIO QUERARI and (13) TEMPTING FATE cannot be discounted.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(4) ARIVIDICIO never got into it last time. Could fare better. (2) EXPEDITIONER is back over a preferred distance. Respect. (5) ELECTRIC GOLD races for his new yard. Looking for four straight wins. (11) MCEBISI and (12) TRIDENT KING can keep up their good form.