No drama, but Dreams on hold for EW Barker tilt

Invincible Tycoon (Marc Lerner) edging out Gold Star (Simon Kok) in their trial on Thursday. The I Am Invincible four-year-old will next contest the Class 4 race over 1,200m on April 23. PHOTO: STC

Exciting galloper Street Of Dreams’ late scratching from Thursday’s barrier trials could have been interpreted as a bad omen, but trainer Steven Burridge has quickly reassured it was nothing serious.

But, at the same time, the Australian did caution that as minor as the underlying viral setback was, his participation in next Sunday’s Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) was touch and go.

“He picked up a virus, nothing major, his blood was up,” said Burridge.

“It’s nothing drastic, he’s not sore or anything of that sort.

“We’re just taking a precautionary measure because he’s such a good horse.

“There were a few horses who were taken out the week before. There is a bug around, so I didn’t want to take a chance.

“We’ve got the Derby later on. So I’d rather he misses this race now.”

Burridge and owner Joe Singh have already been plotting a selective path for the Dundeel four-year-old’s path towards his main target, the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

After Street Of Dreams racked up his six-in-a-row in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,600m) on March 4, they later dropped the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) on March 25 from the equation.

The EW Barker Trophy – which is staging a comeback after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19 – was seen as a more distinct possibility, but the handicap feature is also up in the air now.

“The EW Barker is now a question mark. I’ll take another blood test and we’ll play it by ear if he trials on Tuesday,” said Burridge.

The veteran trainer wished he could have a definitive answer whether to press on, but he would rather leave that decision to a more qualified authority.

“It all depends on the blood test results,” he said.

“His blood or SAA (serum amyloid A) level is what they check for any infection, and it has been irregular since the first test.

“I took another one and it’s improved since Monday. It’s come down, but it’s still up a bit – it’s not 100 per cent.”

The barrier trial Street Of Dreams was meant to run in was won by the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Cyclone (Manoel Nunes).

But from an EW Barker Trophy perspective, the eye-catcher was Golden Monkey (Simon Kok), who flashed home from second-last for third.

Two other EW Barker entries, So Hi Class (Koh Teck Huat) and Sabah Star (Wong Chin Chuen), just blended in at the rear, but they still looked well within themselves.

Burridge still kept an eye on proceedings as he had his up-and-coming Invincible Tycoon trialling in the next heat.

Ridden by Marc Lerner, the I Am Invincible four-year-old unleashed a brisk turn of foot to score a narrow win, bringing echoes of his only local win second-up on Feb 12 when he sizzled past his rivals from near-last.

Unsighted since his last-start third in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on March 25, the Lim’s Stable’s ward will next contest the Class 4 race over 1,200m on EW Barker Trophy day.

“He hasn’t raced for a while, so I wanted Marc to give him a bit of a hitout this morning. It was a nice trial,” said Burridge.

“He’s also a gross-doing horse, he can’t afford to have a picnic and just look pretty.

“As he’s racing pretty well, I wanted him to keep it up in today’s trial.

“He’ll run in the Class 4 over 1,200m next week. I’m happy with his condition.”