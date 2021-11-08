(No headline) - SAPREV08

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(6) ROY'S ROCKER is knocking on the door. She is returning to the Poly after a decent turf run over further and can open her account. She finished ahead of (2) ELUSIVE DREAM and (3) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE a few months back but it could get close as the pair have improved.

(4) BOLD BOUNDARIES and (7) CANDY FOR MY MOMMY have shown potential and can get into the fray.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) GALLIC CHIEF and (4) CRESTED EAGLE, the two young males horses, have shown class as juveniles and are weighted to go well. Gallic Chief was unlucky to lose his last race after ranging up a bit too late to catch a horse who raced in the box seat. He can make amends. Crested Eagle finished ahead of Gallic Chief on the turf last time and is also in with a chance.

(2) CUPID'S SONG looks due and is drawn well.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(4) LA FILLE looked dangerous and lost her Poly debut by a neck. She finished just ahead of (2) SHIELD MAIDEN and it could get close again. La Fille has more scope as it was her first try on the synthetic.

(9) IRON CHEF turned in a fair run in handicap company. She needs to be taken seriously, even though she is drawn wide.

(7) GREATCLUBQUEEN may have done a bit too much on the turf last time. Her best run was on the Poly.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) MAGICALLEE could show the boys a thing or two back on the Polytrack. With a 4kg-apprentice claim retained, she needs to be taken seriously.

(1) DIEDI had a wide draw but caught the eye with a strong finish last time. He is knocking on the door and should have no excuse from Gate 1.

(3) LESLIES PATHTOFAME may find this a tad short but has drawn well and is not one to take lightly.

(8) HAMPTON COURT and (12) WE ALL CHOMIES (drawn widest) have the pace to keep going but need to find a little more to win.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

Having won in her latest outing with good resolve, (5) VARVACIOUS can continue her impressive form with Warren Kennedy back in the saddle. However, she is up considerably in weight, while her main dangers, youngsters (3) PELARGONIUM and (11) JUST FOR LAUGHS, look well treated.Pelargonium impressed at Scottsville and may relish thePoly. Just For Laughs has met the best, in the form of stars Desert Miracle and Rain In Holland. She could show the strength of that form but has drawn widest.

(2) NIKIYA and (1) FLAMING LASS have run well and have the best draws.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) FLYING GRACE brings decent Highveld form into the race. If taking to the Poly, he could be hard to peg back. He has the best draw.

But if there are any chinks in his armour, (8) MAXIUMUS (who has not drawn well) may take full advantage. He moved up strongly when a beaten favourite last time but is more at home over this longer trip.

(9) STRAIGHT UP is another with good acceleration. He got caught out in stronger class last time, so should prefer this level of competition.

(4) CALGARY has been progressing with different tactics.

(5) MASTER TOBE is back to his best track and trip.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(6) GAVEL STRIKE won in impressive style. If in the same frame of mind, he can double-up. He was given a hike in ratings and this time (7) MACH FOUR and (3) LUCKY DANCER could give him more to think about.

(2) NAVAL SECRET showed he has no problem with the 1,600m trip, winning at a higher level last time. He has a better draw and should fight it out.

Front-runners (8) GOVERNORS GLORY (needed his last run) and (9) LOVE THE VIEW (raced in a feature last start) need to be taken seriously too.