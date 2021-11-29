No Laying Up looks the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(2) TRUMPS EXPRESS did well on local debut and could go one better in a weak race.

(3) ARCTIC ADVANCE was a disappointment on the turf last time, as he had done well on that surface in the past. A wide draw is a problem but he could bounce back and would not be a surprise winner.

(10) BUTTERCUP is consistent and should be right there at the finish again.

(1) TARA ITI did not show much on local debut but has done more than enough to be considered a possible winner.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(9) COUNTESS CARTIER was making good progress last week over a shorter distance and could be the right one.

(8) GRAYSWOOD PINK was one-paced last week but could do better this time.

(1) LADY ISABELLA and (2) CAPE DIAMOND have been battling for a while without tasting success but both are not out of it in another weak race.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

Trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen had a very good meeting last week and (7) GALLIC GIRL must have a winning chance.

(8) INBETWEEN DREAMS and (9) MEENEERA can also be considered.

(1) ALASKAN FATE has lost her form but is capable of an upset if showing her best form.

(4) LA DUCHESSE is unreliable but is also not out of it in an open-looking race.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(10) WIND SOCK is in good heart. A winning chance.

(1) EUPHORIC proved just in need of the run last week, so could be the surprise package.

(2) FULL SCORE may have been stretched by the longer distance in his last two runs, so could be worth including in all permutations.

(8) JASPERO did not show his best last time but has won twice over this course and distance.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(1) MAGIC BLAZE possesses good speed and is always a threat at this course.

(6) MAGIC SAILOR and (7) LINE OF POWER are track-and-distance winners who could score again.

(5) SONNY QUINN disappointed last time but could be at his best over this shorter distance.

(3) ROCK THE KAZVAR has run some good races over this track and distance. Must be considered.

RACE 6 (1,300M)

(5) NO LAYING UP was not disgraced last time in a better race. He has changed trainers since and is trying the Polytrack but does look the one to beat.

(8) GLACIER GOLD has been very consistent without winning for trainer Alan Greeff, but should be right there at the finish again.

(1) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN has not really fulfilled his early potential but does have a winning chance returning from a break and a change of trainer.

(2) PAPER TRAIL always gives of his best and is not out of it.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

A wide draw seems to have been a problem for (1) JUSTADOREHER last time. Although her draw is still a bit tricky, she should do a lot better this time.

(2) PARIS OPERA is better than her last run would suggest. The same could also be said of stable companion (4) QUE COSAS but, in her case, at least the blinkers she wore last week have been discarded and she could bounce back to score.

(9) ELUSIVE DIVA is unreliable but could place.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(8) HERRIN, (9) VARIETY BREEZE, (10) OPERA SWING and (12) CAPULET'S HEART are course-and-distance suited.

(5) GIMME GIMME GIMME disappointed last time but could like this shorter distance.

Stable companion (6) AFTERNOON TEA has done really well for trainer Gavin Smith and could be the one to beat.