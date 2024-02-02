No looking back with City Gold Forward

City Gold Forward held his own in Class 3 company like at his first Kranji win under Manoel Nunes on April 16, 2023 but did not measure up once stepped up to the elite level.

David Kok has no qualms about throwing his horses in at the deep end – and pulling them back out if they are out of their depth.

Pacific Emperor is the foremost example that springs to mind.

The five-time winner had barely settled into Kok’s yard after transferring from ex-Kranji trainer Michael Clements that his first outing under the new signboard was a Group event on Oct 28, 2023.

The Caravaggio four-year-old scraped home by the barest of margins, but got his feature win in the bag, the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (Polytrack 1,200m).

A daring gamble to double the dose in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) two weeks later was much less successful. Worse still, it may have also come at a price.

Not only did the 1,200m specialist not stay, but he did not revisit the winner’s circle at his next two starts, even when giving longer trips a wide berth.

In hindsight, the Singapore Gold Cup was not such a great idea, but Pacific Emperor will get another chance to prove the old adage that form is temporary, class is permanent in the $110,000 Group 3 Fortune Bowl (1,400m) on Feb 11.

“I think running him in the Gold Cup has taken a bit of edge off him,” said Kok.

“He’s pulled up okay after his last run (seventh to Silent Is Gold in a Class 1 race), though.

“I gave him a freshen-up, and I hope he can bounce back in the Fortune Bowl.”

The booking of an unfashionable jockey in Iskandar Rosman in the Chinese New Year feature may surprise a few, but Kok said that the owner became a fan of the Malaysian rider after his two wins aboard Pacific Sonic in 2023.

“The owner (Jimmy Poh of Pacific Stable) has enjoyed some success with Iskandar, he was keen to put him on,” said the trainer.

City Gold Forward is another good case in point of something ventured, not much gained.

After two wins in Class 3 company, the former three-time Australian winner (when known as Litchfield County) tested Group waters. He ran a fair sixth in the Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint (1,200m), but the follow-up ended in disaster.

To rub more salt in the wound of his last place in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) on Aug 27, he also bled.

Again, Kok did not need to be a clairvoyant to get the message.

“The ratings in the Lion City Cup were too high. He’s not in that class,” he said.

“The owners (City Gold Stable) were keen to run him in a feature race. But we’ve found out he’s not a feature race horse.

“Even if he did not bleed, there’s no way he could have won or beaten Lim’s Kosciuszko. He may have finished a bit closer, that’s it.”

With the mandatory three-month suspension imposed for bleeders, it was back to the drawing board.

Kok has picked the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,000m) on Feb 3 as his comeback race, but is not holding his breath.

Though the Sebring six-year-old has no weight on his back, Kok is not sure how he will fare against Major King, General Command and even the resuming Ejaz.

What Kok does know, though, is that, unlike 2023, it will be the kick-off point towards a less ambitious path.

“No more feature races for him. We’ll take it easy with him,” he said.

“With his rating of 80, there aren’t many Class 2 races for him.

“It’s tough for him in Class 2. I think he’ll be more competitive in Class 3.

“He’s not there yet. He will need the run.”

One race earlier in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,200m), Kok is a little more bullish about another City Gold Stable runner, three-time winner City Gold Star, despite the Written Tycoon five-year-old’s recent defeats.

“He’s drawn wide again (10). His condition is quite good, though,” said Kok, who has booked Marc Lerner for the ride.

Sabah Ace joins his stablemate, but the Swiss Ace four-year-old has also struggled of late.

“I think it’ll be tough for Sabah Ace. As (regular partner) Harry (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) is riding Reignite in that race, I’ve given the ride to a local, Amirul (Ismadi), who helps me a lot,” said Kok.

“On 68 points, he’s probably better off in Class 4. He’s drawn better this time, but this field is still too strong for him.”

manyan@sph.com.sg