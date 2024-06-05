No shock if Silver Bowl turns into pot of gold

Flying Nemo (Carlos Henrique, No. 8) getting home in time to nose out Energy Baby (Ruan Maia) in a Class 3 1,400m event on a yielding track at Kranji on May 18. The Desmond Koh-trained galloper is in fine trim and looms as a lively chance in the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 9.

He had the pot boiling over when he came through to win that Class 3 1,400m race on May 18 by a nose.

For his backers – and there were not too many – it was a big payday.

Flying Nemo paid a whopping $281 for the win.

Even his trainer, Desmond Koh, was flabbergasted.

When asked to explain the gelding’s “improved performance” on a yielding track, he reckoned Flying Nemo appreciated the track conditions and the pace of the event.

Nothing wrong there. We have seen horses come from nowhere and win.

So, what is on the radar for this four-year-old?

The Group 3 Silver Bowl, of course. And while the son of Vespa is rated 13 points below the No. 1 horse in the field, Bestseller, it would be dangerous to ignore his chances in this $110,000 contest over 1,400m on June 9.

Flying Nemo was one of a handful of horses who were out on the training track on June 5 and, with his last-start winning jockey Carlos Henrique in the saddle, the New Zealand-bred gelding breezed over the 600m in 39.4 seconds.

It was a good piece of work and, if anything, it told us that Koh has got his charge ticking over nicely for his assignment in the penultimate event on the 10-race programme.

Flying Nemo has been a good horse for the Nemo Stable.

In a career which began on Oct 8, 2022, he has rewarded his connections with six wins, a second and three third placings.

In all, he has banked in $222,216.

Not bad for a horse who went under the hammer for less than $10,000 as a yearling.

Well, Koh must know that his charge has a big task ahead in the Silver Bowl.

But he will also be thinking that it is not insurmountable.

He is right. While his youngster has to hump 57kg in this event which is at set weights, Flying Nemo will appreciate the 1,400m and the turf under his hooves.

So, do not allow the fact that a 77-point rater is taking on a 90-pointer to sway your thinking.

Flying Nemo’s last win was inspiring stuff and his work on June 5 was also an indication that he is holding form.

And he could just turn that Silver Bowl into a pot of gold.

Also attracting attention on the track were Supreme Liner and Takhi.

Bruno Queiroz took Supreme Liner out for a 600m spin in 40.7 while Manoel Nunes guided Takhi over the same trip in 40.8.

Both horses, who will feature on the undercard on Silver Bowl day, look to be in good order and must be treated with the utmost respect.

Supreme Liner, in particular, deserves a break.

His form figures over his last four outings read 2-2-2-2. Yes, he has still to break his maiden status.

To date, trainer James Peters has done everything in his power to get Supreme Liner ready for that first win.

But, five times already – when you take into account that other second-place outing on Nov 4 – he has fallen short.

All things looked in place for the three-year-old Australian-bred gelding, who had Queiroz as his pilot, when he lined up for that 1,600m race on May 18.

He had come into the contest on the back of a good trial and it looked like a winnable sort of race for the son of Exceed And Excel.

On the day, however, he found one to beat in a resurgent Super Baby, who took the honours by 1½ lengths. It was back to the docks for Supreme Liner.

It is not going to be smooth sailing on June 9 as he will be taking on talented runners in the Class 4 race over the mile on turf.

But, with a handy weight of 51.5kg and with Queiroz to guide him again, he should be right in the mix in Race 7.

As for Takhi, his form figures will not inspire much confidence but Race 6 is a Class 5 contest over 1,200m on the Polytrack and anything can happen.

Aside from his good gallop on June 5, the seven-year-old son of Bahamian Squall has another thing going in his favour.

The three-time winner comes from a yard which came through the last meeting on June 1 with a treble. Yes, trainer Richard Lim’s horses are firing.

He will be represented by 10 runners on June 9 and there could be a winner or two in the mix.

Takhi, who will have Nunes aboard, could be one of them.

