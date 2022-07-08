No Singapore Derby for Prosperous Return

Last week’s smashing comeback did give rise to second thoughts, but it is confirmed that Prosperous Return will not run in the $400,000 Singapore Derby.

The Michael Clements camp had, all along, ruled out the Group 1 race over 1,800m in pre-campaign talks for the smart four-year-old after a bleeding attack marred his one and only 2022 start, which he actually won in February.

A mandatory three-month ban would upset a training programme towards the July 17 showpiece.

The son of Fighting Sun was understandably a query at his first outing back in the Kranji Stakes B race over 1,400m last Saturday.

But he defied those doubts with a bold win under Ronnie Stewart.

A distinct swaying in the body language was noticeable at the winner’s box. But, in the cold light of day, and after talking to the owners of Tivic Stable, Clements has resisted the temptation of crossing the line in the sand.

“We won’t run Prosperous Return in the Derby. He has come through great that race last week, but it was a big exertion first-up over 1,400m,” he said.

“After bleeding, two weeks to the Derby is too short, even if it’s tempting. We’re going to do the right thing by him and bypass the Derby.

“We will set him for a Class 2 race over 1,4000m on Aug 28 and a Class 1 race over 1,600m on Sept 24 before we go for the QEII Cup.”

The Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Oct 15 is a feature race Clements captured with Top Knight two years ago.

But, even if Prosperous Return will chill in his box on Derby Day, Clements will not be idle.

After a creditable third to Relentless in the first of Kranji’s two four-year-old races, the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m), Clements’ Tiger Roar will still have his share of admirers in the second leg.

The son of Wandjina was in trouble after only 800m when spotting the leaders the best part of 10 lengths in the first leg.

On the short course, even with his booming finish, he faced an uphill task.

He still ran on bravely but the beaten margin of three lengths was a bitter pill to swallow for some fans. Some decried the ride by first-time partner Bernardo Pinheiro, but Clements was more magnanimous.

“Tiger Roar showed great speed in a 1,200m race first-up. But, once he had a first race, he will switch off earlier second-up,” he explained.

“Bernardo tried to encourage him to hold a better position, but the horse didn’t want to stretch. They still made up some ground.

“It was also a bit of an ask from 1,200m first-up to 1,600m and then going straight to the Derby.

“We’re definitely not unhappy with Bernardo’s ride that day.”

Still, the search for a new partner in the Derby is on.

“Bernardo was just a replacement rider at the time. The owner has a few riders they like to stick with and Simon Kok is one of them,” he said.

“Simon has won on Tiger Roar. It was more of a case of them wanting to support the same jockey.

“But, as we know, Simon is currently waiting for his employment pass to come through. We’ll wait for the next six days.”

Clements clearly harbours no hard feelings towards Pinheiro. He is putting the newly licensed Brazilian jockey on his sole runner in tomorrow’s $150,000 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m), Istataba.

“It’s not a particularly strong bunch of three-year-olds this year and neither has my filly shown particularly strong form,” he said.

“If there is a strong pace up front, that’s the type of race where she can perform.”

At the Kranji trials yesterday morning, Clements’ Ablest Ascend took the final of four heats.

His 2020 Singapore Gold Cup winner Big Hearted finished a nice second in Trial 3.

Yesterday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Pure Perfection (R. Stewart)

2 Strong Ace (K. A’Isisuhairi)

3 Typhoon (V. Duric)

4 Palmaria (R. Fahmi)

Margins and time:

2 1/2, 1 1/4, 4 1/4 (1 min 01.46sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Thunder

2 Quadcopter (M. Lerner)

3 Happy Friday (R. Lim)

4 Captain Legacy

(B. Pinheiro)

5 The Jun (Stewart)

6 Anyway

7 Lim’s Pride (D. Beasley)

8 Super Speed (W.H. Kok)

Margins and time:

1 3/4, nk, 1 3/4, 1, ns, hd, 3/4 (1:01.46)

TRIAL 3

1 Fame Star (Stewart)

2 Big Hearted (M. Ibrahim)

3 Lim’s Kosciuszko (Beasley)

4 Vgor (Lim)

5 Luck Of Master (Pinheiro)

6 Tangible (Duric)

7 Preditor (M. Kellady)

Margins and time:

1/2, hd, 1/2, 1/2, 3/4, 1/2

(1:02.12)

TRIAL 4

1 Ablest Ascend (Stewart)

2 Dr Kardo (I. Saifudin)

3 Opunake (N. Rozlan)

4 Lim’s Passion (S. Shafrizal)

5 Lim’s Lightning (Beasley)

6 Emphatic (Fahmi)

Margins and time:

2 1/4, 3/4, 4 1/4, 1/2, 3

(1:00.39)