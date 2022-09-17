No stress, Surpass Natural is back

Surpass Natural (John Powell) winning the last leg of his five-in-a-row on Oct 25, 2019. Then trained by Leticia Dragon, he is now under trainer Mahadi Taib’s care.

A safe trip for Surpass Natural on Saturday would be half the battle won for Mahadi Taib.

Naturally, a win in the $100,000 Class 1 race (1,100m) would be a bonus, but even if it was for another day, the first-season trainer would still get a kick out of it.

The highest-rated galloper (97 points) in his recently assembled team of 25 horses, Surpass Natural is better remembered as the freakish talent who boasted an unblemished record at his first five Kranji starts in 2019 for ex-trainer Leticia Dragon.

But the star quickly dimmed when tested in exalted company at Group level, even if he did not finish all that far behind. Two Lion City Cup defeats behind Inferno (2020) and Lim’s Lightning (2021) drove home the message he was not quite cut from the same cloth.

A first-up win for trainer Jerome Tan in January 2021 reignited hopes of a revival, but they were only fleeting. After more stable and owner transfers, Surpass Natural has eventually found his way to Mahadi’s yard.

The brand new beginnings were still not without fits and starts.

“He was okay when he came to me. But, after his last trial, he pulled up sore. We sent him for scans and we found out he had a stress fracture on the right front,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“He had a bad injury when he was with Leticia, and also had a good spell. This time, it’s a different injury.

“We gave him a short break and he has since come back good. He won his trial last week, his trials are always good.”

After getting the vets’ all clear, Mahadi found a comeback race to relaunch the interrupted career of the now seven-year-old son of Elvstroem, more than 16 months after his last race (Lim’s Lightning’s Lion City Cup).

“I’m happy to see my highest-rated horse finally run. I just want him to come back safe and sound,” said Mahadi.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me if he finishes in the first four, as he is a horse who’s always had ability.

“Looking at him, he looks like a speed horse. But as he’s got older, he can also come from behind.”

Mahadi has booked Donna Logan’s 4kg claimer Jamil Sarwi in a race likely to see 2022 Lion City Cup runner-up King Arthur top the market.

“Jamil will ride him for the first time. He’s never ridden him in trackwork either,” said Mahadi.

“He seems to be an easy horse to ride. I hope the claim can help.”

From Mahadi’s four other runners, Mr Big Brother and One Way Ticket have the best chances of improving the current score of five winners that he has tallied since he began training in June.

One Way Ticket happens to be Mahadi’s last winner on Aug 21, when landing a Class 5 speed scamper over 1,000m.

But the Star Witness five-year-old, whose three wins were in the same grade, faces a stiffer task in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m.

“One Way Ticket is up in class. That’s my only concern,” he said.

“He won like a champion in Class 5. As he has maintained his form, I hope he does the same in Class 4.”

Looking back at his first season, Mahadi, who draws the most inspiration from Michael Clements among the many yards he has worked at, gave himself a pass mark.

“Not a bad first season. Five winners (in 44 runners) is a good score, even if I wished we had a few more,” he said.

“I’m still building my stable. There’s an unraced Australian-bred by Akeed Mofeed arriving on Sept 16 and a UK-bred by Holy Roman Emperor arriving on Sept 19.

“The Yellow Stable owns the son of Akeed Mofeed, while the RX Stable owns the son of Holy Roman Emperor, who raced four times for a third and a fourth in UK.”