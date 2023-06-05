Noble Storm to wreak havoc again

Race 1 (1,200m)



(6) NAZARE had modest form and started favourite last time.

He enjoyed the soft ground to finish second. Can go one better.

(8) SANANTRIX raced greenly on debut and seems to have improved.

(1) RAILROAD took on much stronger rivals last run. It will be his Poly debut.

(5) GIVETHATMANABELLS finished not far behind on debut. Likely to improve.



Race 2 (1,000m)



(2) VALIENTE is super quick and goes best over this course and distance.

He has the 1.5kg-claiming Siphesihle Hlengwa aboard and it could again see him finish ahead of (8) TRAFALGAR SQUARE.

(6) LEBANESE POUND is better than his recent form. He needed his last outing.

(3) GEORGIE GEORGE has put in two useful local efforts. The tongue tie is back on.



Race 3 (1,900m)



(2) GRANDI ORECCHIE, who goes in with a win and two placings from her last three starts, makes her Poly debut. She showed up well in her handicap debut and comes from a very much in-form stable.

(5) MEL’S PRINCESS has consistent form but has gone up in the handicap.

(7) BOOGIE SHOES is going over her best course and distance and this will be her third run after a break.

(8) TWO MINDS is a little out at the handicap. But with a light weight, she has a top chance.



Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) NOBLE STORM took on much stronger opposition last time. This is easier. Her last success was over this course and distance.

(7) CRAZY BLUES is going over her best trip after taking stronger rivals. She is back on the Poly.

(1) CATALEYA SUMMER also faced stronger rivals on the turf last run. She has the best draw and is back on her preferred surface.

(8) EFFICIENT TRADER went into her last race with modest form. She was backed and duly obliged. With a light weight, she is the one to watch.

(9) OCTOBER SONG is showing signs of her best and steps up in trip.



Race 5 (1,600m)



(11) QUANABI is seldom far off the winner. Although she has a wide draw, she has been taking on stronger fields.

(3) QUEEN BOMI has made steady improvement. She is an old hand and should do well on the Poly.

(6) FIELDS OF GREEN is still improving and the drop in trip should suit.

(4) LADY MACBETH enjoyed the drop in class last start. A repeat