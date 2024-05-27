Not So Hi Class suits better

So Hi Class (Koh Teck Huat) pinning his ears back as he lands the Class 3 1,800m race on May 25.

So Hi Class has done it again – fly under the radar for a while, and pop up when least expected.

The Irish-bred eight-year-old does not usually string up two wins together (except once), with the last of his 10 wins coming nine starts back on Feb 11.

Following a maiden win in Malaysia under trainer Mohd Sukri in 2019, his next five wins at his first three seasons under Michael Clements were also well spaced out.

Trainer Jason Ong could not conceal his delight after his latest victory in the $70,000 Class 3 1,800m race on May 25.

A win on the quick back-up always vindicates any trainer, but Ong was just as pleased to see a solid bread-and-butter type come through.

“For an eight-year-old, he’s racing like a four-year-old should, and that’s great,” he said.

“He’s very sound and reliable. I was confident he would run well today.

“At his last start, he had to put in a decent effort to run third. But he was a happy horse after that.

“As you know, I like to back up my horses. He pulled up well and was eating well, so I kept him going when he was still switched on.”

That belief that horses thrive with more racing – so long as they stay sound – has worked well for Ong.

Like many of his stablemates, So Hi Class has not loafed around as his tally of 42 starts in 30 months under Ong would suggest.

The Singaporean trainer bought over the son of Dark Angel from his previous Kuwaiti owner in 2022, pinning hopes on him as his flag bearer in feature races.

Despite his name, he has punched above his weight, though. He has won four races for Ong, but ran unplaced in six Group raids, including five at Group 1 level.

Till now, Ong’s trophy cabinet is still bare, but not for long.

He will receive the 2023 Singapore champion trainer gong at the 2023 Singapore Racing Awards ceremony on May 28, albeit that first “black type” win remains oddly elusive.

He still has around four months and seven feature races to fill that glaring gap on his resume before Kranji closes down on Oct 5.

So Hi Class is one horse he is unlikely to rope in to help him tick that box, though.

“This horse has always been consistent. It’s just that he struggles past Class 3 and above,” said Ong.

“I just told T.H. (Teck Huat) Koh to track the front runners.

“Anyway, he knows this horse very well, I leave the rest to him, it was a 10-out-of-10 ride from T.H.

“We knew King Of Sixty-One would lead and set a good pace to the race.

“Everything worked in our favour, even the wet track. We didn’t know how he would handle it, but there was no problem.”

At his third win aboard So Hi Class, the media-shy jockey played down his role.

“I know this horse well. The small field also helped him,” said Koh.

“He liked the track. He was always travelling nice and relaxed for me on the rail.

“Even when it got a bit tight at the 400m, he took the gaps.”

The only runner the $72 pop went around was stablemate Roda Robot (Jerlyn Seow), but the last-start winner faded to sixth after fighting for the lead with King Of Sixty-One (Bernardo Pinheiro).

“Roda Robot wasn’t in a good spot,” said Ong.

“He’s still young and learning. Maybe he wasn’t ready for the 1,800m yet.”

Favourite Lightning Strike (Ryan Curatolo) ran a close third, but better was expected from Tim Fitzsimmons’ Singapore Derby hopeful.

“He was coming into the race well, but he did not quicken when he had to,” said Curatolo.

“Maybe it’s because he was running against older horses, but he was still a bit disappointing.”

