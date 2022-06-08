Not too hard to see him winning again

Stephen Gray’s smart stayer Hard Too Think (Marc Lerner) landing the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) at Kranji on Oct 16 last year. ST FILE PHOTO

Actually, and if you pardon the pun, it is not so hard to think.

Hard Too Think, the racehorse, is running well and has the form on the board. The mile is no problem. So too, the turf track.

He will also not be burdened by the weight. Indeed, he has won with much more on his back.

And he was unlucky at his last start, some three weeks ago, when fourth to Lim’s Lightning in that super Kranji Mile race.

Hard Too Think received a check at the furlong marker just when he was beginning to fashion a run.

One must not forget that man in the saddle either.

Marc Lerner was doing the steering and, in all probability, the Frenchman would want to retain that seat for Saturday’s main event – the Class 1 race over the mile.

Lerner was on Hard Too Think when trainer Stephen Gray sent his five-year-old for a gallop on the training track on Tuesday (June 7) morning.

Both trainer and jockey would have been pleased with the way the son of All Too Hard covered the 600m in 41.5sec.

It, most certainly, was not a record-breaking, lung-busting workout. But, most certainly, it would have served to “trim the fat” from this money-spinner.

The race on the weekend will be Hard Too Think’s third outing this season.

Some may have noticed that he carried more than his fighting weight in the Kranji Mile.

That race would have helped him shed some of the “excesses”. Coupled with the workout, he should be ripe and ready.

Hard Too Think knows what it is like to win. He has done it five times in his 16 races and he is hardly done yet.

Hard Too Think and his connections have their eyes on bigger targets, like the Singapore Derby, which is just a month away, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup in October and the Singapore Gold Cup in November.

For now, though, it is Saturday’s assignment and it is nothing to be sniffed at.

The Class 1 race over 1,600m carries a $100,000 purse and it will bring Hard Too Think’s total earnings closer to that million-dollar mark if he wins. As of now, he has brought in $759,825 for the Stephen Gray Racing Stable.

Also impressive on the training track was Harry Dream. The mare from trainer Michael Clements’ yard was kept on a good hold all the way to clock 39.3sec for 600m.

Just a nine-time starter, Harry Dream has already stamped her authority in her races.

She has won three of them, going back to February last year, when she opened her Kranji account on debut. She beat an Open Maiden field over the flying Poly 1,000m.

Clements had raced her sparingly last season, sending her out just three times for two wins.

Harry Dream has been much busier this season. She has been to the races six times, with her best effort being a win over Billy Elliot in March.

Harry Dream will not get star billing any time soon, but she can certainly hold her own in the Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m.

Water Rocket was another “star” performer on the training track.

Ridden by Krisna Thangamani, the Argentinian-bred cantered before getting into a full gallop to run the 600m in 38.6sec.

Water Rocket’s last two runs have been noteworthy. He tried to do it from the front in that race in April but was caught by Kassab.

At his last start, he encountered traffic problems but still ran third to the up-and-coming Gold Ten Sixty-One.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange has found a winnable race in the Class 4 Division 2 event over the Poly 1,000m for the five-year-old.

He could prove hard to beat come Saturday.