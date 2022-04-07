Nothing's Forever, Kuah eyes next Best

John Sundradas steering Strong N Best to victory in his last start. The horse will be trying for back-to-back wins in Saturday’s Race 10.

As the head of a small stable, trainer Kuah Cheng Tee looks after each horse like it is the next Derby winner, and Strong N Best is arguably his second-best pet student now.

Lest we forget, the former jockey bagged a Group 1 race at only his second year of training in 2017 with Forever Young landing the Singapore Guineas.

No horse has since replaced the US-bred as No. 1 in Kuah’s heart.

Although at eight years of age, the son of Run Away And Hide may not be as evergreen as his name suggests, he is still at the stable despite chronic leg problems. He even took trackwatchers on a stroll down memory lane with a gallop on Track 4 on Tuesday.

Kuah doubts the Hong Kong-owned galloper, who is still rated a lofty 92 points and also claimed the Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy, can go back to his halcyon days, let alone race again.

But to see the happy horse bucking his Malayan Racing Association brand off is good enough.

“C282 is doing just fine. I just want to keep him happy,” said Kuah.

“We all know about the leg issues he has had for a long time, but he seems okay. He’s done a lot of galloping, so far so good.

“We have to keep trying. If he can do a barrier jump, then he’s got a chance to come back.

“Who knows? He might come back, but the owner just hopes he can see him race again, and it’s not about winning.

“For now, we just take it day by day with him.”

On the other hand, Kuah clearly gives Strong N Best the time a last-start winner in his prime deserves. His horse is the provider of the stable’s third 2022 success.

The Rock ‘N’ Pop five-year-old is bidding for back-to-back wins in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,700m.

Even if half of the small eight-horse field looks familiar, Kuah said his China-owned galloper faces a more daunting task this time.

“He beat Tangible the last time, and Pennywise was back in fourth,” said Kuah, taking a line through the Class 3 Polytrack mile race on March 5.

“But I think Pennywise will be harder to beat this time. He ran in a turf race at his last start, but is back on Polytrack, which I think is his best surface.

“Tangible has not done badly at his last three starts, but I still think Pennywise is the main danger.”

Staying in the saddle is local jockey John Sundradas, who will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form on a horse he knows well.

“John rides this horse every day. He’s become like ‘two-in-one kopi’ with him,” said Kuah, with a laugh.

“He told me the horse used to look around a lot and, after a discussion, we put the blinkers on. He’s improved so much and has won two races since.”

Strong N Best standing out from his 15-strong squad of mostly Class 4 and 5 dwellers was not rocket science to Kuah. But the jury was still out on how much “stronger and better” he will get.

“We knew he had potential from Day 1, but he also gave us a lot of barrier problems,” he said.

“Big thanks to John Pepe and Damien Kinninmont who have shown a lot of patience, even staying late after the last trial to give him barrier education.

“How far he’ll go, I’m not sure. I’ll see how he handles this field on Saturday. He’s a lightweight chance.

“We’ve got to try everything with him and see how he goes through the handicaps. Time will tell.