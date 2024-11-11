Nov 12 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) ENDIZAYO has run well in both her starts. She sets the standard for the race.

(11) SHESAROCKET should be right there at the finish with likely improvement.

(4) JILTED has been a disappointment but should like this shorter distance.

(9) FLYING SOLO was not disgraced on debut and could improve this time.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(11) TWICE AS WILD was a disappointment last time but is long overdue for a win. Could bounce back to score.

(5) IN THE ETHER and (6) SMASHING have been in good form and both hold winning chances.

(7) JUST VAR and (9) JET CAT are also worth considering for place bets in an open-looking race.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) COUNT INVICTO has impressed in both wins and could be well above his rating, so deserves respect.

(3) THE SPECIALIST is weighted to win this race comfortably but he did prove to be a disappointment last time.

(2) MOUNT PILATUS and (4) GORGEOUS KLEIN are both very consistent and should not be too far away at the finish.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) I AM REGAL has been in good form, winning two of her last three starts. Her trainer is also doing very well and she does look the one to beat.

(3) ROSY LEMON and (4) KADIZORA are both coming off good runs and are clearly not out of it.

(7) IDEAL FUTURE and (9) SNEAK PREVIEW are capable of contesting the finish.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(8) DAMOVA has struck a purple patch of form, winning her last two starts and she can complete a hat-trick.

(9) HAVE A PARTY reminded us what she is capable of with an easy win last time and will be a threat.

(5) FREE IN SEATTLE is holding her form well and should be involved with the finish.

(1) FETCHING FLYER, (6) AMBITIOUS LADY and (7) HAT’S LADY are all recent maiden winners trying a handicap for the first time.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) ARGO ALLEY did not show his best last time. He won two nice races before that and can bounce back to score over this shorter distance.

(8) THE AFRICA HOUSE, (9) JURY’S OUT and (11) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE are capable types.

(7) MAX THE MAGICIAN has struck form, winning two of his last three starts, so would not be a surprise winner.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) SIMPLY MAJESTIC returns from a break and could win a race like this.

(1) MAGIC TATTOO and (2) SWING UPON A STAR have ability and are clearly not out of it over this distance.

(4) ELEGANT ICE won an 1,100m race at Vaal at his last start. Should have a strong say.

(5) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER is very speedy when in the mood and his last run is best ignored.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) DANCING DORA is threatening to win but has not done so for some time.

(7) SOUTHERN STYLE and (9) TIBETAN VOYAGE may also be a bit better than what they have been showing.

(1) CARS BIG AS BARS was a winner of her second start but the jury is still out on how good that win was.

(3) SAMOA is in good form and should fight out the finish again.