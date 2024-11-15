Nov 15 South Africa (Fairview/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) HAPHAZARD was slowly away and showed signs of greenness on debut. She takes on males this time but can go one better.

(1) HOUSE OF SUSSEX has improved of late and might try and make all the running as the track has been playing that way recently.

(2) HAT MAN showed improvement last time and could have more to offer.

(4) AMERICAN PITBULL tries the Polytrack for the first time and could improve.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(8) OPERA VERSE is threatening to win a race and this track and distance should suit.

(6) GREENLIGHT DANCER flopped on local debut but is quite capable of bouncing back from that and being a threat.

(10) CHOC’ LATE is capable of getting involved with the finish.

(4) CAPE FLOWER lacks a strong finish but has a place chance.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(1) ORANJEMUND was not disgraced when third on his local debut. Faces first Polytrack test, but should make a bold bid.

(2) QUELIMANE has struggled of late but tries the Poly. Would not be a surprise winner on local debut.

(3) HOME REEF is battling to win but is holding form and could earn some more money.

(4) FEARLESS BADGER is in good shape but has a wide draw.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(1) DOWNING SEVEN was a good winner over this track and trip in his penultimate start. Unfortunately, he has cracked the worst possible draw this time.

(12) SLAINTE MHATH likes the Polyrack and needs to be included in all bets.

(7) PUERTO PLATA is in good form and should contest the finish.

(6) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS has a place chance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(4) PROJECT RUNWAY bounced back to form with a good runner-up performance last time and can go one better this time.

(10) MEDITERANEANGODDES is track and trip suited and also has a winning chance.

(9) PUFF OF SMOKE has some fair KwaZulu-Natal form. Can be a surprise winner on local debut.

(3) JADE’S CABERNEIGH has been good all year and will not go down without a fight.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) LUNA HALO has a very good record over this track, winning four of five starts. She recently made King Regent work for his victory and will make a bold bid.

(2) BUSH TRACKER has not won for some time but is still effective and should contest the finish.

(1) BINGWA is a quality horse who has clearly not been at his best of late. On best form, he is, however, weighted to win this race.

(6) PASSCHENDAELE is consistent and is capable of earning some more money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM has finished second in consecutive recent outings and need not improve much to go one better.

(8) MIST IN IRELAND is engaged to run a day earlier, but will play a big part if she takes her place here.

(1) MOCHA MACAROON would not be winning out of turn. She has the form and experience to be a factor at the finish.

Debutante (6) HEAD TO THE STARS need not be special to make her presence felt in this company. Watch the betting.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(3) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE proved in need of her last run. Will fight out the finish over a course and distance that suits her.

(4) FLOWER FESTIVAL has been very consistent of late and has a winning chance.

(5) RAIN BIRD has improved of late and could be a threat again.

(7) MARSHMALLOW has talent but does not always show it.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) LETS PLAY POKER is overdue for a maiden win and on his pedigree, should improve enough over this longer trip to open his account.

(2) SERRANO and (3) BEYNAC receive 2kg and should pose a threat – both have more scope for improvement after recent gelding operations.

(7) CHABAL made a pleasing debut and would have come on appreciably with the benefit of that experience. Must be respected.

Race 10 (1,300m)

(9) CALL TO GLORY did not win in seven Gauteng runs, but has won both her local starts. She impressed with both Polytrack wins and she can complete a hat-trick tackling stronger rivals this time.

(5) VALERIAS DREAM is capable of running well too.

(6) SUN SPECTACULAR has a place chance.

(7) KABON KAPI is in good shape. Should be involved in the finish.

Race 11 (1,000m)

(1) CHIEFTAIN must be monitored. He will play a leading role if he takes his place in the line-up.

(2) KINDRED HEART is competitive off its current mark and should have a say.

(3) KING OF VENUS is capable of getting involved with the finish.

(8) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT will not be far off the mark.

Race 12 (1,300m)

(1) LEGAL THRILLER bounced back for a smart win last time and can follow up under a penalty.

(5) CRUZADOR has struck form. Should be right there at the finish.

(4) CLAP OF THUNDER returns from a break but is not out of it.

(2) WILLIAM THE FIRST is well drawn and will improve on his recent performances.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(1) COSMIC STAR sets the standard and should play a leading role back in a handicap off a one-point lower mark in his peak outing.

However, preference is for stablemate (2) KARANGETANG whose four-point penalty for a last-start 1,000m success is negated by his rider’s 2.5kg allowance.

(5) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES and (4) YAMADORI are hard-knockers who have the means to make their presence felt.

Race 14 (1,160m)

(1) MIA MOO won a similar contest over 1,600m on her return in October and will enjoy dropping back in trip off an unchanged mark after finishing a close-up second over 1,500m three weeks ago.

This distance should also suit (9) BOSUM BUDDY who is 2kg better off with the selection for 1.90 lengths.

(7) KOMMETJIE STORM should be competitive after recent course-and-distance victories.

(8) BAKWENA is open to improvement. Will fare better back against her own sex, having faced male opposition last time.

Race 15 (1,600m)

(10) SUKHUMVIT improves with age, like most of Silvano’s progeny. She finished ahead of several re-opposing rivals when second in an 1,800m Grade 3 recently. Should stamp her superiority off an unchanged mark and weight terms.

(6) LADY FALLON is held on that form but could pose more of a threat over this shorter trip.

(8) ANDI’S GIRL is progressive and should have a say.

(2) KEY ELEMENT ran well in defeat in a 1,450m Grade 2 last time. Should enjoy this extended trip.

Race 16 (2,000m)

(5) BIRTHRIGHT edged (1) STREWN SKY (2.5kg better off) in a recent 1,800m meeting on this course with the help of his rider’s 2.5kg claim but does not benefit from a weight allowance in this rematch. Both wore first-time blinkers on that occasion, but the latter has been declared to run without the headgear.

Consistent (8) CELTIC RUSH has the form and experience to acquit himself competitively too.

Last-start maiden winner (9) PANNING GOLD opened his account over this distance on the Inside track and will appreciate switching to the Standside track with just 52kg to carry on handicap debut.

Race 17 (1,400m)

(5) MISS LIA confirmed the promise she showed as a juvenile by winning on her seasonal comeback and this extended trip should unlock further improvement.

(10) GREENHOUSE fits a similar profile and should be competitive.

Fellow 3yo (8) PALACE DANCER and hard-knocker (9) PRINCESS ILARIA have the form and experience to also get involved.