Nov 18 South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,250m)

(1) TWENTYTWENTYVISION and (4) GRAVITY improved to finish second at this course last time. They should be competitive again.

(9) KING OF SPIN showed his inexperience last time when unlucky not to have finished closer. He should make amends with progress.

(2) SONG TO THE MOON is likely to improve after an encouraging introduction.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) SPEED RACER has confirmed the promise he showed as a juvenile in both starts this season. This includes a second over this track and trip last time. He need not improve a great deal to shed his maiden tag.

(1) LINDBERGH and stablemate (2) NOON DAY GUN are likely to improve for the step-up to this distance. Both have the form and experience.

(3) GUARDING THE WALL has also shown enough to be competitive.

KwaZulu-Natal raiders (5) STARS IN HEAVEN and returning (6) PETTEIA complete the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(9) QHAWEKAZI confirmed the promise of her debut second by running on to finish even closer last time. The step-up to this distance should suit.

(6) FASTNET FILLY finished behind Qhawekazi but should improve with the benefit of that experience.

(7) ELLORIX has been left too much to do from wide draws in her last three starts, so ought to go close from a better barrier.

Stable companions (2) LOREINA and (10) A THOUSAND KISSES are capable of a lot better than their disappointing latest outings suggest.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) MONTELENA should have more to offer over the extra distance. The one to beat.

Last-start winners (1) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (8) FUN ZONE ought to remain competitive despite their recent penalties.

(2) MISS GREENLIGHT and (3) GIMMETHATPEARL are versatile and should acquit themselves well once more.

(9) RED SASH finished third over this track and trip in a similar contest last time and is likely to be in the mix again off a reduced mark.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(3) SUGAR MOUNTAIN is at the top of his game, having won three of his last four starts. He has had a 12-point hike in rating but has more to offer stretching out to this distance – even for the first time.

The lightly raced (7) PONTE PIETRA will relish going this trip after a much-needed comeback run. The likely threat.

(10) ITSRAININGWILLIAM is another who should appreciate reverting to 1,800m.

Stablemates (2) ROCKPOOL and (5) SACHDEV could make their presence felt on these terms.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) SILVERLINKS and (5) GOLD POKER GAME made encouraging comebacks over an inadequate trip and are likely to fare better with the step-up to this distance.

(10) LOVE IS A ROSE has maintained her form and consistency in stronger races against male opposition recently. She should find competing against females, with a reduced rating, more to her liking.

The consistent (11) LADY SILVANO is versatile and is likely to acquit herself competitively again.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) POMODORO’S JET and (2) ROSH KEDESH caught the eye on their reappearances recently and would have come on since. They ought to be competitive, especially over this distance.

(6) TAMARISK TREE also made an encouraging comeback local debut and should have more to offer.

(5) CARRIACOU ran on well in just his second outing over this distance to finish ahead of (4) FUTURE TURN last time. With the winner having subsequently won a Grade 3, he looks the value bet on these terms.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Stablemates (5) CALLMEGETRIX are (7) RAINBOW LORIKEET are closely matched on recent form. The former was drawn wide and ran on from a hopeless position to finish on the heels of the latter last time and could turn the tables from a more favourable barrier.

Both are likely to improve over the extra 200m, as will the progressive (2) PRINCESS IZZY.

(10) FATAL GEM and (12) ENCHANTING CHOICE benefited from a step-up in distance to score last time and could remain competitive, despite their wide barrier positions.