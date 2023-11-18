Nov 19 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Straight Arron's latest effort (a fourth under Lyle Hewitson) was sound and will be reunited with his two-time winning jockey, Vincent Ho (above), in the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19.

Race 1 (1,200m)

10 Star Club appears better than his record suggests. He can improve, especially after an eye-catching set of trials for new trainer David Hall.

8 Romantic Hero has been trialling up a storm. He has his share of ability and this contest shapes as a suitable starting point.

7 Patch Of Time is working well ahead of his debut. He has a suitable barrier and Zac Purton.

3 Party Warrior also has claims.

Race 2 (1,800m)

6 Columbus County can improve second-up, especially with Vincent Ho hopping up. He is a nice horse on his day and this grade of racing is suitable.

3 All For St Paul’s will play catch me if you can and takes some reeling in.

7 Rise Brethren knows how to score over this course and distance.

4 Champion Dragon can race on the speed. He will get his opportunity from there under Alexis Badel.

Race 3 (1,200m)

11 Prince Chiswick is a smart horse who can improve second-up. His latest trial was impressive.

4 Raging Blizzard returns after a lengthy break. He has since trialled well and pairs favourably with Purton. He has gate 11 though.

2 Victory Scholars gets the 10lb (4.54kg) off his back from apprentice Ellis Wong’s claim.

8 Gorgeous Win makes his debut and has been doing plenty right at home and in trials.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Lucky With You was all class when winning last time against several of his current rivals. He is expected to get the right run close to the speed and prove tough to get past again.

2 Flying Ace roared into second spot last start. He can improve following that run and give this group something to worry about.

9 Lucky Encounter rises in grade chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is a nice horse but this is a big step-up.

6 Bundle Of Charm will make his own luck. Next in line.

Race 5 (1,400m)

2 Eighty Light Years has caught the eye ahead of his return. He has trialled well and jumps from a favourable draw, as he chases his first Hong Kong win.

9 G Liner was caught too far back with too much work to do last start. He is better than that and Ho’s booking suggests he has the ability.

6 Circuit Nine caught the eye last start, rolling into fourth position at his first run back this season. He can advance forward following that performance.

13 Lucky Fun is next in line.

Race 6 (2,000m)

2 Sweet Encounter could not overcome the wide draw last start. He is much better suited at Sha Tin, where he is a four-time winner.

11 Intrepid Winner is racing well this season and can improve further. He is in career-best form and has a light weight.

4 Turin Mascot is after back-to-back wins.

10 C P Brave looks very good this season. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Group 2 Jockey Club Sprint

4 Duke Wai has consistency and there are queries regarding a few rivals. He will be right there to pick up the prize.

2 Wellington is first-up after finishing down the track at Royal Ascot. His latest trial was very good. He will be better suited as the season progresses.

1 Lucky Sweynesse has suffered consecutive defeats. He has had excuses and is racing well but needs to lift to win this.

3 Sight Success is next best.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Group 2 Jockey Club Mile

4 Voyage Bubble, who returns first-up, has a fair bit of improvement still to come but can fire on the pattern of the race.

1 California Spangle is the class runner and will be a deserving favourite. He will set the pace and could be hard to get past.

5 Beauty Eternal is lightly raced and is open to continued improvement. He can do it with Purton up once more.

3 Healthy Happy is honest and deserves respect.

Race 9 (2,000m)

Group 2 Jockey Club Cup

6 Straight Arron will improve as he rises in distance. His latest effort – a fourth under Lyle Hewitson – was sound. He will be much better and pairs favourably with his favourite ally Ho, who has won twice on him. The one to beat.

4 Five G Patch charged home last start and is continuing to improve. He has yet to reach his ceiling and is capable of further progression this term.

7 Sword Point is also on the improve. He will be better second-up, especially with Purton aboard.

3 Money Catcher is the pace influence in the race. Expect another sound performance.

Race 10 (1,200m)

6 The Heir can make his presence felt on debut. He brings a bit of quality form from Australia and his latest trial was sound.

2 Celestial Colours also makes his debut. He looks to be in the right condition and has a bit of speed about him.

10 Pins Prince is after back-to-back wins. He was solid when winning last start but will have to contest in Class 3 now.

8 Northern Beaches has shown glimpses of talent. Do not discount.

Race 11 (1,400m)

11 Let’s Do It was squeezed for room at the crucial stages in the home straight last start. He looks close to another win.

7 Golden Samurai has a touch of class and steps away ideally from gate 6. He is suited over this trip.

4 Simple Hedge is after a hat-trick of victories. He just needs to overcome the wide draw to be a factor.

6 Massive Action will lead and take running down.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club