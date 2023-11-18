Nov 19 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) THE SHEPHERD made a promising debut in a race where the form has worked out well. Gelded, he could get it right.

(2) GORGEOUS GUY is way better than his last run when tackling the Greyville 1,400m.

(4) EL DRAQUE has been knocking hard on the door. He could get it right with apprentice Kobeli Lihaba’s 4kg claim.

(15) KUMEMORI has some good form over further but can still feature prominently.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) CANADIAN SUMMER was in need of her seasonal debut against useful opposition. She should have come on lengths.

(3) WILLIAM ROBERTSON was back in form with a comfortable win last time.

(1) PRAY FOR RAIN finished ahead of Canadian Summer when they last met. The filly will enjoy the extra furlong.

(5) BOWIE has a handy weight and some good form.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) PHUTULICIOUS has come on with each run and the step-up in trip from the best draw could see him home.

(4) SPECMAGIC has also progressed steadily. He stays the trip and looks primed for this.

(7) ISORENDER has improved and his best recent effort has been on the turf over a similar trip.

(13) IRISH LUCK made big improvement at long odds second-up. He has a difficult draw but Lihaba’s 4kg allowance could compensate that.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) LORD WYLIE was close-up to stronger rivals last time when finishing just behind Passage Of Power. He is now 1kg better off with a plum draw.

(7) PASSAGE OF POWER has another big weight but the extra 200m will suit.

(8) BEYONDTHEBOUNDARY is also in splendid form and was close-up over a similar journey last time.

(10) EL DANTE has drawn wide but is another in top shape.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) BUOYANT KNIGHT scored at second time of asking and can follow up.

(10) BENNI IN THE AREA took some time to shed his maiden tag and looks capable of following up.

(6) PURPLE POWAHOUSE’s recent form has been on the Poly but he has only 50.5kg on his back.

(9) JET LEGACY is lightly raced but has shown plenty of ability.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(4) SHOT OF COURAGE was up against much stronger rivals last time and was a touch unlucky. Can make amends.

(1) ANOTHERDAYINAFRICA has been holding form well. He goes well on the turf.

(8) MCCARTNEY finished just ahead of Anotherdayinafrica when they last met but he may prefer a furlong further.

(7) PRINCEKRESH has been dropping in the handicap. With apprentice Brevan Plaatjies’ 4kg claim, he could be the surprise package.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) COMMON GROUNDS is a strong recent maiden winner when stepped up in trip. He appears to have some scope.

(4) MASTER FUEGO jumps off the same rating but is back on the course where he shed his maiden tag with its longer run-in.

(2) DOCKOFTHEBAY is down in class and improved last run. He could be coming to hand again.

(9) IZAPHA won on the Poly last time and has made steady improvement since arriving from the Cape.

Race 8 (1,750m)

(10) THREE STRANDS boasts some smart Highveld form. Strong chance.

(9) LADY CANTON shed her maiden status on this course and has since been running well on the Poly.

(12) SHELL SEEKER has shown signs of life at her recent outings. The switch to turf and the step-up in trip could bring out her best.

(4) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED had her consistency rewarded last run. She could score again with a light load.