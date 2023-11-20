Nov 21 South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,250m)

(6) QUICK TRIP finished behind (8) TRES CHIC over this course and distance last time. She was well backed on that occasion when returning from a rest. With improvement, she is good value to turn the tables.

(3) NILE THE BOSS has run well in defeat from wide draws recently and ought to pose more of a threat from an inside gate.

(4) TEQUILA SKY is better suited to this distance. Drawn well, she should make her presence felt, too.

(7) TRUE HORIZON could confirm the improvement of her last start with the cheekpieces retained.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) TIME FOR LOVE has the form and experience to fight for victory. She also has more scope to improve than most of her rivals.

(8) LICKETY SPLIT deserves to get her head in front after finishing second in three consecutive outings, including twice over this course and distance.

(1) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON and (4) STATE CAPITOL should improve over this trip and complete the shortlist.

(5) DARK FUTURE and (7) GRANDIOSA have minor roles.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) NAUSHON was drawn wide and ran on from a long way back to finish second recently. It was his fourth runner-up finish over this course and distance. He is ideally drawn in gate 2, so could finally open his account.

(2) APACHE CHIEF is unexposed and will likely to improve over the trip. But he is 4kg worse off with (6) FLASH LIGHTNING, who has improved in two starts after being gelded, so is unlikely to turn the tables on the latter.

(10) RUN RUDOLPH RUN has the form and experience to pose a threat with just 54kg on his back, despite a wide draw.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(7) WEATHER KING is a young and maturing stayer who improved for the step-up to this trip last time.

He finished third over this track and trip – ahead of (4) YZERFONTEIN (4kg better off), (3) HEKNOWS and (5) GOLD JET (both 4.5kg) – and could well defy the weight turnaround by confirming his superiority over those rivals with further progress.

(1) MASTEROFALLSTORMS and (2) STORM BOULEVARD relished the step-up to 1,800m last time, when improving to finish second. Both may have more to offer over the extra 200m, so feature high on the shortlist.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(4) GENTLEMAN JOE has rediscovered his form in three starts off this mark, finishing second twice over 1,600m and third over this track and trip from a wide draw in a big field.

He is neatly positioned in gate 4, so is good value to recapture the winning thread.

Last-start maiden winners (7) EPIKLEROS and (1) AVIGNON are maturing and are favourably treated under these conditions.

Epikleros is by far the best-weighted runner on these terms, so ought to play a leading role.

(8) EXCEEDER has good recent form and should also be involved.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) MAJOR APOLLO confirmed the promise of his debut third behind (3) WILLIAM WEST by winning last time. He ought to improve with experience, so is likely to play a leading role again.

William West will go close again. He is 2.5kg better off with last-start conqueror (4) WORDSWORTH, who is also 1.5kg worse off with (5) BONANZA.

(1) AXL, a last-start runner-up, and (6) WYLIE JACK are capable of getting involved, too.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) ICY BLAST was making his seasonal reappearance when finishing alongside (7) BLUFF ON BLUFF on identical terms over this course and distance last time.

He is good value to reverse that form with improved fitness and the No. 1 gate to boot.

(6) BARNEY MCGREW is held on that form, though is not incapable of staking a claim either.

(4) ROD THE MOD acquitted himself well in a higher grade last time, so also warrants respect at this level.