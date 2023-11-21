Nov 22 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

The Douglas Whyte-trained last-start winner Durham Star (No. 8, Zac Purton) is a formidable force again in the same Class 4 in Race 5 at Happy Valley on Nov 22. In sizzling form, he won easily and should not be troubled by the extra 8lb (3.6kg) to 134lb.

Race 1 (1,200m)

3 Charming Steed has a nice draw and he should get an economical run throughout. In the right vein of form, he is more than capable of scoring another win at Happy Valley.

1 Ernest Feeling returns first-up in a bid to capture back-to-back victories. He has the right draw and remains in the bottom grade which is suitable.

4 Nordic Combined was super impressive when winning last time. He has another awkward draw but remains in Class 5.

9 Fighting Star is better on the turf and should improve accordingly.

Race 2 (1,650m)

2 Get The Monies is better than his record suggests. He can use the good draw to his advantage. Significant improvement is expected and he will be right there against this group.

7 Regency Happy Star turned his form around last start and can carry that level of racing through.

11 Super Joy has the right draw and can use it to his advantage. He can improve second-up with a light weight.

3 President’s Choice has the class edge but a wide draw to overcome. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,650m)

11 Sure Joyful is tracking towards another win this season. He is in superb form and his last-start third was outstanding. He slots in light and rates strongly against this group.

7 Club Soda had a tricky debut and he can improve following that effort, especially with leading rider Zac Purton hopping up. Major threat.

9 Happy Angel should lead from the inside draw and prove hard to get past.

10 Palace Pal was impressive last start. He can improve once more under his new trainer, David Hall.

Race 4 (1,000m)

6 Prosperous Smile has trialled well for his debut and the inside draw is suitable, especially if they elect to roll forward with him. Talented, he looks the one to beat.

4 Savvy Delight has consistency on his side and is armed with a good draw.

8 Circuit Seven should press forward under Purton. This tough galloper is a very handy horse over this course and distance.

10 Oversubscribed could be suited by the pace. He slots in light and has claims with Alexis Badel remaining atop.

Race 5 (1,650m)

2 Durham Star is chasing back-to-back wins. He has drawn ideally and can prove a formidable force again in the same class but with an extra 8lb(3.6kg) to 134lb. Purton sticks aboard.

9 Super Elite is steadily finding form and he has an ideal draw again. His fitness should be close to peaking and the booking of Badel is a plus.

11 Right Honourable was a tidy winner last time. He has a chance again, although rising back to Class 4 will prove a much tougher task.

3 Running Ahead has ability and is much better suited to Class 4.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Golden Rise caught the eye on debut and can improve on his fourth placing. He appears to be yet another high-quality talent in the John Size stable.

4 Scotch Tycoon did well last start and looks set to take another step forward. He is racing well and is much better suited to this grade.

1 Jumbo Legend can mix his form but has a stack of class on his day. The booking of Vincent Ho bears close watching.

5 High Percentage has an ideal draw and has been performing well.

Race 7 (1,650m)

8 Maldives is racing well and can improve over his preferred course and distance. He is fit and well placed. The one to beat if he gets a race run to suit.

3 All Is Good is after a fifth straight success. He is maintaining a superb level of form this season and remains paired up with Purton. The step-up in trip is the only query.

6 E Legend mixes his form but is tough on his day. Expect him to find the front from the inside draw.

11 Foolish Heart can continue to improve. There is some quality there.

Race 8 (1,200m)

11 Naboo Legend is a quality horse but has mixed his form in Hong Kong. Expect him to park close to the speed with his light load from an ideal draw and give this group something to reel in.

2 Brave Star is a very nice horse, but he will need to overcome an awkward gate.

5 Sugar Sugar remains in form and rarely runs a bad race. The inside gate is a positive for his chances.

6 Colourful Emperor is taking the right steps forward and pairs favourably with Purton. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club