Nov 22 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

Mostly first-timers, so keep an eye on the market. Of those that have raced, (2) AN AIR OF PRIDE has shown some progress with blinkers but was beaten in modest company last time.

(1) SEA OF TEARS is a long-time maiden but seldom finished too far back and has the best draw.

(10) MASCHERINA and (9) PRITTI VICTORY have smart pedigrees and may prove the best of the debutantes.

Race 2 (1,900m)

(9) ELUSIVE BELLE got going only late last run and finished a creditable second to the short-priced favourite. She will much prefer this distance.

(6) RAINBOW OF ROSES made good improvement second-up at long odds. She should appreciate this trip.

(7) DYMONDIA has been much improved at her last two starts, both on the Poly.

(4) SATIN IN SEATTLE is a late starter and has had one start for her new stable. The step-up in trip should suit.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(2) BOSNAY has been making steady progress and was not far behind on the Poly last time. The switch back to turf should suit.

(5) SEA GODDESS has been up against stronger rivals at her recent outings and has not been far back. She has a big weight but the drop in class could see her home.

(10) GARDENIA just needed her last outing after a three-month break. She is useful and, at her best, will have a big chance.

(12) AQUAE SULIS is overdue for another win. She has a handy weight.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(3) PONGOLA takes a drop in class and the stable appears to have turned the corner with a double on Nov 15.

(2) TIME TAKER seems to be a little better on the Poly. But he takes a drop in class and has 4kg claimer Brevan Plaatjies up.

(1) LEOPARD LADY is a one-time winner but is seldom out of the action at the finish. She has been a beaten favourite at her last two outings.

(10) SAFE SPACE may prefer it a little further but has been close-up at recent outings to stronger rivals.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) CONTRA FISCUM cantered home when shedding her maiden tag for her new stable. She collected a hefty rating for that win but looks good enough to follow up in this company.

(9) WAR EMPRESS comes from a red-hot stable and was close-up behind the useful Sabatini last time. She should go close.

(7) CHELSEA FLOWER has been knocking on the door but this may be a touch short of her best.

(2) KENNEDY comes with some useful Cape form. She showed up well first run back after a lengthy break and is one to watch.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) BRAVE VOYAGER was running on late last run over a mile. The shorter trip should not be a bother.

(5) BUSTER KEATON has been knocking on the door. He has gone close over this course and distance from a tough draw.

(6) ALL THE TIME is another with consistent recent form. The trip suits and Rachel Venniker’s 1.5kg allowance will come in handy.

(8) WINTER WAVES is comfortable over the trip and has 4kg-claiming Nirvan Nastili up to help his chances.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(9) STATUS QUO won second-up and looks the pick of the stable runners, from (8) AFRICAN BEAT, who has Richard Fourie up.

(7) VALERIAS DREAM takes a big drop in class and is course-and-distance suited.

(1) FORT J’ADORE is something of a distance specialist. Although her last two wins have come on the Poly, she has also won on the turf.

(2) LUCKY MISS is seldom far back and goes well over this trip. Apprentice Kobeli Lihaba’s 4kg allowance will help her chances.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) INTREPID was close-up when taking on stronger rivals last start. But the drop in class sees him carrying joint top weight with (1) GLOBAL SECRET, who comes off a good run of form on the Poly but is now racing on the turf.

(3) RAFIKI has been performing well on the Poly. The switch to turf may suit him better.

(4) MAGWINYA had a tough draw two runs back and made good improvement subsequently. He is not without a chance.